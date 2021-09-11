Week 4 Roundup: Smith, Harrison lead Centerville past Miamisburg

Centerville improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play; ‘Burg dropped to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the GWOC.

Other Games

Springboro 40, Beavercreek 9: Sam Feldman tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran in a third, Mason Leach returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD and Evan Ruzzo took off on a 72-yard TD run to lead ‘Boro (2-1). Quentin Youngblood ran in the lone TD for ‘Creek (0-4).

Piqua 35, Xenia 6: Jasiah Medley rumbled for 189 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns to pace Piqua (4-0). Medley also hauled in one of three Piqua interceptions on the night. Brady Ouhl tacked on TD throws to Dre’Sean Roberts and Elijah Frazier and Frazier finished with five receptions for 107 yards.

Greenville 42, Fairborn 20: Brock Short eclipsed the 1,000 yard rushing mark on the season, piling up 263 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns to lead Greenville to its first win. J.T. Smith threw for a TD and ran in another for Fairborn (0-4).

Troy 28, Stebbins 21, OT: Nick Kawecki’s third carry in overtime reached the endzone as Troy (1-3) knocked off unbeaten Stebbins (3-1) for its first victory. Kawecki tallied 181 yards on the ground. Nate Stanley completed 17-of-29 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns to pace Stebbins.

Sidney 16, Butler 0: Donavin Johnson scrambled for 105 yards and connected with Sam Reynolds on a TD pass and the Sidney (2-2) defense recovered three fumbles in the shutout victory.

Harrison 29, Trotwood 28: Timothy Carpenter finished 30-of-46 with three touchdowns in the air to go with 77 yards and a TD on the ground but Trotwood (0-3) lost a heartbreaker after Harrison scored with two seconds remaining and went ahead on the two-point conversion.

Jonathan Alder 45, Northwestern 14: Jacob Shaffer threw touchdowns to Nathan Aldredge and Dawson Thomas in a losing effort for Northwestern (0-4).

Winton Woods 17, Lebanon 13: Seth Meyers caught a pair of touchdown throws from Adam Sherick but Winton Woods rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Lebanon (0-3).

Edgewood 34, Fenwick 14: Jay Dailey accounted for four touchdowns to pace Edgewood (1-2).

West Jefferson 57, Cedarville 0: Tyler Buescher finished 22-of-27 for 317 yards with three touchdown passes to pace West Jefferson (4-0).

Coldwater 28, New Bremen 14: Coldwater (4-0) held off a New Bremen (3-1) second-half rally effort in a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup of unbeaten teams and defending state champions.