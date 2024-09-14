Week 4 Roundup: Springfield, Springboro win GWOC openers; Carroll, Tipp and Xenia move to 4-0

After a second-quarter field goal from Miamisburg, Sherrod Lay Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a TD and Springfield took a 20-6 lead into the half.

Springfield padded the lead in the fourth quarter. Amelio Norvell Jr. had a rushing touchdown, Brent Upshaw hit Braylon Keyes for a TD and Jamill Miller returned a blocked punt for a score.

Reece Hammond hit three field goals for ‘Burg, including a 42-yarder.

Springfield improved to 2-2; Miamisburg dropped to 1-3.

Other Games

Springboro 28, Wayne 6: Max Miller dished out a pair of touchdown passes and Mattias Brunicardi ran for two scores to lead ‘Boro. Jaxon Long and Brayden Wilhite each grabbed a TD throw from Miller. Isaiah Thompson scored the lone touchdown for Wayne off a Teaunn Hunter pass.

Xenia 49, Stebbins 6: Deaunte White tallied four first-half touchdowns to help undefeated Xenia jump out to a 35-0 lead at the half. White ran for three and caught another from Gavin McManus, who threw for 209 yards with two touchdowns.

Tippecanoe 35, Piqua 10: Unbeaten ‘Tipp shut Piqua down in the second half to pull awayk. Jackson Davis accounted for three touchdowns.

Sidney 37, Fairborn 27: Ethan New finished 14-of-16 for 253 yards with three touchdowns through the air to go with two rushing scores for Sidney. Tanner Snider, Tank Fleming and Joelon Lyons each grabbed a touchdown pass.

Troy 48, West Carrollton 7: Kayden Franklin put Troy ahead early with two first quarter rushing touchdowns and Aiden Kirkpatrick tacked on three TD throws to lead Troy.

Fenwick 28, Aiken 14: McCaffrey Holcomb put Fenwick on the board with a touchdown throw to Landen Munafo and Jackson Kauffman scored the final three Fenwick TDs.

Hamilton 7, Mason 3: Gracen Goldsmith rumbled 80 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter and Hamilton’s defense shut the door the rest of the way. Goldsmith finished with 163 yards on the ground. Mason Holbrook led the defensive effort with seven total tackles and one sack.

Middletown 36, Sycamore 0: Jastin Bourne threw two touchdowns and ran in another to pace unbeaten Middletown. Maxmillian Johnson added a punt return and a receiving TD and Jordan Vann returned a fumble for a score.

Princeton 17, Lakota East 16: Jamison Kitna threw a touchdown to Patrick MacFarlane and Zion Neal for Lakota East but Princeton hit the go-ahead field goal as time expired.

Chaminade Julienne 26, Franklin 7: CJ tallied 335 total rushing yards, pulling away with a pair of late rushing touchdowns.

Carroll 23, Northwest 20, OT: It took three overtimes but Carroll prevailed to improve to 4-0.

Indian Lake 47, Tecumseh 6: Drake Cosby ran for 99 yards with two touchdowns and Quest Clay, Gavin Henry and Jordan Henderson each added a TD run apiece for Indian Lake.

Valley View 50, Carlisle 20: Tristan Smith and Brodie Hopkins each ran for over 100 yards to pace Valley View. Hopkins and Anthony Valenti each added a pair of rushing touchdowns as Valley View pulled away in the second half.

Waynesville 56, Brookville 29: Alex Amburgy finished with five touchdown passes and Garrett Lundy totaled three rushing and two receiving TDs to pace Waynesville. D.J. Moore ran for two scores for Brookville.

Edgewood 34, Talawanda 14: Ryan French finished 12-of-16 for 216 yards with two touchdowns, Braylon Carroll ran for 213 yards with two TDs and J.J. Vogel hauled in eight passes for 186 yards with two scores to lead Edgewood.

Tri-County North 15, Dixie 14: Madison Jeffers drilled a 34-yard field goal in the final minute to give TCN the win.

Mechanicsburg 42, Cedarville 6: Six different players scored touchdowns for Mechanicsburg. Colton Walborn, Ronnie Thomas, Denver Caudill, Conner Eyink and Conley Bogard each tallied a rushing score.

West Liberty-Salem 41, Southeastern 0: Nick Shifflet threw two touchdowns to Jacob Evans and Josiah and Naaman Stidham each added a pair of rushing TDs for WLS.

Marion Local 71, Delphos St. John’s 0: The victory pushed Marion Local’s win streak to 52 consecutive games.

Minster 42, Parkway 21: Brogan Stephey tallied 268 passing yards with five touchdowns for undefeated Minster.