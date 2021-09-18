dayton-daily-news logo
X

Week 5 Roundup: Springboro hands Fairmont first loss; Springfield, Piqua stay perfect

Beavercreek's Quentin Youngblood tries to avoid a tackle by Springfield's Teryon Holt during Friday night's game in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Beavercreek's Quentin Youngblood tries to avoid a tackle by Springfield's Teryon Holt during Friday night's game in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

Springboro earned a statement Greater Western Ohio Conference win Friday, edging visiting and previously unbeaten Fairmont 15-14.

Trailing 14-7 in the closing minutes, Mason Leach scored a rushing touchdown on a third-and-20 play. Sam Feldman connected with Luke Zier on the ensuing two-point conversion to give ‘Boro a one-point lead.

Leach then snagged an interception in the final minute to seal the win.

Feldman scored on a 1-yard keeper in the first half.

Drew Baker had two rushing TDs for Fairmont.

Springboro improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in GWOC play; Fairmont dropped to 4-1 and 1-1.

Other Games

Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0: Te’Sean Smoot finished 8-of-11 with 160 yards and two touchdowns in the air along with a rushing score to lead Springfield (4-0). Smoot connected with Delian Bradley and William Calhoun on TD throws and Edward Muhammad, Jayvin Norman and Ramon Browder each added a TD run.

Piqua 42, Sidney 7: Brady Ouhl tossed three touchdowns and ran in a fourth and Jasiah Medley rumbled for 166 yards with a score to pace Piqua (5-0). Sam Schmiesing, Colten Beougher and Ryan Brown each had a TD reception for Piqua. E.J. Davis ran in the lone score for Sidney (2-3).

Tippecanoe 50, Stebbins 24: Liam Poronsky led the way for Tippecanoe (4-1) with three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Poronsky finished with 145 passing yards and 106 on the ground. Cayd Everhart added 158 rushing yards with a TD. Nate Keller threw three touchdowns in a losing effort for Stebbins (3-2).

Xenia 21, Greenville 14: Trei Sanders scored the go-ahead touchdown for Xenia (4-1) on a 3-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. Sanders finished with 143 yards on the ground. Brock Short led Greenville (1-4) with 112 rushing yards and two TDs.

Troy 55, Fairborn 0: Donnie Stanley accounted for five touchdowns, four passing and one rushing, to pace Troy (2-3). Jack Kleinhenz had TD receptions of 52 and 53 yards to finish with 105 yards receiving.

Brookville 42, Carlisle 0: Tim Davis and Grady Lamb each eclipsed 100 yards rushing, with Davis tallying two touchdowns to lead Brookville (4-1).

Alter 30, Northwest 28: Alter (2-3) snapped a two-game skid, winning on the road with a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Talawanda 7, Carroll 0: Hayden Marcum hauled in a 27-yard TD pass from Cale Leitch in the first quarter and the Talawanda (1-3) defense shut Carroll (1-4) out the rest of the way to give head coach Jay Volker his first win at Talawanda.

Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10: Carson Vanhoose tallied 112 yards rushing with three touchdowns and Carter Frank added 117 yards on the ground with two scores for Clinton-Massie (3-1).

Anderson 51, Lebanon 26: Braden Kay racked up 286 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a losing effort for Lebanon (0-4).

Mechanicsburg 35, Greeneview 10: Aaron Conley scrambled for four touchdowns and ‘Burg (5-0) head coach Kurt Forrest reached his 100th career victory.

National Trail 38, Dixie 20: Chase Ruebush ran in a pair of touchdowns to help National Trail (2-3) pull away in the second half.

Coldwater 21, Delphos St. John’s 14: Coldwater (5-0) survived after a fourth-down stand at the goal line in the final minute.

In Other News
1
Dragons top Fort Wayne, stay alive in playoff chase
2
High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard
3
Eaton tops Waynesville in matchup of unbeatens
4
Harrison tosses three TD passes, Centerville routs Northmont
5
Dayton’s road opener comes against top-10 ranked FCS opponent
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top