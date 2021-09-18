Week 5 Roundup: Springboro hands Fairmont first loss; Springfield, Piqua stay perfect

Springboro improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in GWOC play; Fairmont dropped to 4-1 and 1-1.

Other Games

Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0: Te’Sean Smoot finished 8-of-11 with 160 yards and two touchdowns in the air along with a rushing score to lead Springfield (4-0). Smoot connected with Delian Bradley and William Calhoun on TD throws and Edward Muhammad, Jayvin Norman and Ramon Browder each added a TD run.

Piqua 42, Sidney 7: Brady Ouhl tossed three touchdowns and ran in a fourth and Jasiah Medley rumbled for 166 yards with a score to pace Piqua (5-0). Sam Schmiesing, Colten Beougher and Ryan Brown each had a TD reception for Piqua. E.J. Davis ran in the lone score for Sidney (2-3).

Tippecanoe 50, Stebbins 24: Liam Poronsky led the way for Tippecanoe (4-1) with three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Poronsky finished with 145 passing yards and 106 on the ground. Cayd Everhart added 158 rushing yards with a TD. Nate Keller threw three touchdowns in a losing effort for Stebbins (3-2).

Xenia 21, Greenville 14: Trei Sanders scored the go-ahead touchdown for Xenia (4-1) on a 3-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. Sanders finished with 143 yards on the ground. Brock Short led Greenville (1-4) with 112 rushing yards and two TDs.

Troy 55, Fairborn 0: Donnie Stanley accounted for five touchdowns, four passing and one rushing, to pace Troy (2-3). Jack Kleinhenz had TD receptions of 52 and 53 yards to finish with 105 yards receiving.

Brookville 42, Carlisle 0: Tim Davis and Grady Lamb each eclipsed 100 yards rushing, with Davis tallying two touchdowns to lead Brookville (4-1).

Alter 30, Northwest 28: Alter (2-3) snapped a two-game skid, winning on the road with a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Talawanda 7, Carroll 0: Hayden Marcum hauled in a 27-yard TD pass from Cale Leitch in the first quarter and the Talawanda (1-3) defense shut Carroll (1-4) out the rest of the way to give head coach Jay Volker his first win at Talawanda.

Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10: Carson Vanhoose tallied 112 yards rushing with three touchdowns and Carter Frank added 117 yards on the ground with two scores for Clinton-Massie (3-1).

Anderson 51, Lebanon 26: Braden Kay racked up 286 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a losing effort for Lebanon (0-4).

Mechanicsburg 35, Greeneview 10: Aaron Conley scrambled for four touchdowns and ‘Burg (5-0) head coach Kurt Forrest reached his 100th career victory.

National Trail 38, Dixie 20: Chase Ruebush ran in a pair of touchdowns to help National Trail (2-3) pull away in the second half.

Coldwater 21, Delphos St. John’s 14: Coldwater (5-0) survived after a fourth-down stand at the goal line in the final minute.