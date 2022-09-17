Week 5 roundup: Wayne’s Williams scores 5 TDs; Xenia moves to 5-0; fourth-quarter rally lifts Carroll

Wayne improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play; Miamisburg dropped to 2-3 and 0-2.

Xenia 55, Greenville 21: Tremell Wright hauled in five catches and four of them were touchdowns. Wright finished with 210 yards receiving to lead Xenia (5-0). Gavin McManus threw all four touchdowns and Trei’Shaun Sanders added two rushing scores. Brock Short had 169 rushing yards with two touchdowns for Greenville along with a passing TD.

Piqua 42, Sidney 6: Ky Warner ran for two touchdowns and threw one more, Dre’Sean Roberts hauled in two TD throws and Bryson Roberts added a rushing score to help Piqua retain the battered helmet. Martez Harris had a rushing touchdown for Sidney.

Troy 40, Fairborn 7: Led by Nick Kawecki’s 158-yard performance, Troy racked up 390 rushing yards on the night. Jahari Ward scored two rushing TDs and Willie Ritchie, Hunter Sekas and Kawecki each had one rushing score. Dominique Johnson scored a rushing TD for Fairborn.

Carroll 44, Talawanda 37: Ryan Chapman passed for 332 yards with four touchdowns along with a rushing TD to help Carroll overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Cale Leitch threw two TDs and ran for another score for Talawanda.

Brookville 35, Carlisle 6: Tim Davis tallied 106 rushing yards with two touchdowns to lead Brookville (5-0). Eli Shockley and Keegan Mehr added a rushing TD apiece and Gabe King recovered a fumble and ran it in for another score. Luke Richards scored the lone TD for Carlisle.

Loveland 14, Lebanon 13: Braden Kay racked up 171 rushing yards with two touchdowns in a losing effort for Lebanon.

Marion Local 38, New Bremen 16: Darren Meier rumbled for 165 yards with four touchdowns to lead Marion Local. David Homan threw two touchdowns for New Bremen.

Minster 39, Anna 21: Minster scored 29 unanswered points after trailing 21-10 in the first half.