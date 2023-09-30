Week 7 Roundup: Ward leads Troy past Xenia; Centerville tops Beavercreek; West Carrollton snaps 27-game losing streak

Jahari Ward rushed for four touchdowns to carry Troy football to a 43-6 win at Xenia on Friday night.

Ward finished with 249 yards on 11 carries. He surpassed 1,000 yards on the season for the second time in his career.

Aiden Kirkpatrick added a TD toss to Aidan Gorman and Antonio Gonzalez had a pick-six.

Elijah Johnson ran in the lone score for Xenia.

The win bumped Troy’s record to 6-1 and helped it keep pace atop the Miami Valley League Miami Division standings with Butler and Tippecanoe at 5-1

Butler defeated Fairborn 49-13 and Tipp downed Sidney 47-14.

OTHER GAMES

West Carrollton 14, Piqua 13: With 2:52 to play Kevin Davis Jr. hit Brandon Foster on a touchdown pass for the Pirates. On the ensuing possession the defense forced a turnover on downs as West Carrollton snapped a 27-game losing streak.

Centerville 38, Beavercreek 6: Drake Wells passed for a pair of touchdowns, Daniel Kamara added two short TD runs and Carter Anderson tacked on a scoring run for Centerville. Soso Anisoke chipped in on special teams with a blocked field goal.

Springfield 28, Springboro 9: Deontre Long opened the scoring with a touchdown run and Aaron Scott threw a TD to Duncan Bradley III and ran in another to pace Springfield. Bryce Washington highlighted the defense with an interception return for a touchdown.

Stebbins 30, Greenville 0: Devin McCormick hit Deshawn Cunningham and RayVonn Harris with touchdown throws, and Cunningham tacked on an interception return for a score for Stebbins.

Alter 28, McNicholas 7: Noah Jones rushed for four touchdowns to lead Alter.

Lebanon 21, West Clermont 14: Luke Faler threw three touchdowns, two to Kyle Koch, for Lebanon.

Waynesville 55, Carlisle 14: Alex Amburgy threw four touchdowns. Trenton Davis hauling in two while Garrett Lundy caught one and ran for two more to lead Waynesville. Ethan Hamm and Luke Richards each had a TD run for Carlisle.

Valley View 49, Middletown Madison 6: Unbeaten Valley View won its 15th consecutive regular season game.

Eaton 48, Monroe 7: Chris Atkins tallied passed for three TDs and Kase Keating and Gavin Winings each had defensive TDs for Eaton.

Bellefontaine 42, Tecumseh 0: Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair tossed a pair of touchdown throws apiece to Riley Neer and C.J. Wilson along with a 57-yard scramble for a TD.

Trotwood-Madison 54, Ponitz 6: Mike Smith ran for a pair of touchdowns and Tim Carpenter tossed two TD passes, all in the first quarter, for Trotwood.

Bethel 17, Northridge 12: Cooper Mears threw touchdowns to Elijah Alberti and Christian Bennett in the third quarter to spur a Bethel rally.

Fort Loramie 35, Norwalk St. Paul 28: Max Maurer hit Carter Eilerman on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 3:07 to play for the game-winning score.

Marion Local 49, Fort Recovery 0: Head Coach Tim Goodwin recorded his 300th career win for Marion Local.