Week 8 Roundup: Records fall as Xenia stays unbeaten; Centerville keeps pace atop GWOC; Wayne rolls

White rumbled for 153 yards with four touchdowns on the night, passing the 1,500 yard mark for the season in the process.

McManus finished a perfect 18-for-18 for 215 yards.

Xenia improved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the Miami Valley League; West Carrollton dropped to 0-8 and 0-7.

OTHER GAMES

Centerville 45, Northmont 0: Parker Johnson tallied 21 carries for 105 yards with three touchdowns and Shane Cole tacked on two TD runs for Centerville, which stayed tied atop the Greater Western Ohio Conference with Springfield and Fairmont.

Wayne 43, Miamisburg 7: Tyrell Lewis went 14-of-19 for 212 yards with three touchdowns to lead Wayne. Jamier Averette-Brown caught one TD pass and returned a punt 76 yards for another score. Landen Roberts ran in the lone touchdown for ‘Burg.

Tippecanoe 63, West Carrollton 6: Undefeated Tippecanoe improved to 8-0 and will host Stebbins next week with a chance to wrap up the Miami Valley League Miami Division title.

Butler 46, Sidney 43: Butler kicked the go-ahead field goal as time expired in a back-and-forth contest. Julius Spradling had tied the game on a rushing touchdown for Sidney with three minutes to play.

Fairborn 27, Greenville 0: Zyaire Cavitt ran for two touchdowns and Fairborn snapped a four-game losing streak.

Valley View 24, Edgewood 20: Brody Gibbs threw the go-ahead touchdown to Anthony Valenti with 1:22 to play and Valley View had a goal-line stand in the final seconds to pull off the win.

Franklin 21, Ross 0: Jordan Milligan ran in two touchdowns in the second quarter and Braydon Isaacs added a rushing TD in the fourth quarter for Franklin.

Lebanon 48, Turpin 28: Luke Faler tossed four touchdowns, three to Alex Klein, and Daniel Wallace tacked on two TD runs to lead Lebanon.

Kenton Ridge 28, Jonathan Alder 27: Kenton Ridge grabbed its first lead of the game with five minutes to play and held on for the win.

Indian Lake 14, Springfield Shawnee 0: Quest Clay put Indian Lake on the board with an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Trotwood 67, Dunbar 0: Dallas Shehee threw for 170 yards with two touchdowns and Daylan Dennis ran for three TDs to lead Trotwood.

Ansonia 52, Tri-County North 7: Ansonia remained unbeaten in Western Ohio Athletic Conference play to keep pace with Preble Shawnee. The teams face off next week on Saturday.

Tri-Village 55, Dixie 17: Kicker J.R. Bemis drilled a 42-yard field goal for Dixie, the longest in school history.

St. Marys 64, Kenton 28: St. Marys didn’t throw a single pass and ran for 499 yards in the win.

Marion Local 42, Anna 0: With its 56th consecutive win, Marion Local is one win shy of tying the OHSAA record for consecutive victories.