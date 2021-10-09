dayton-daily-news logo
Week 8 Roundup: Wayne holds off Fairmont; Springboro wins in double-OT; Eaton, Preble Shawnee move to 8-0

Wayne's Bryan Kinley tries to avoid a tackle by Fairmont's Grayson Holbrook and Aidan Stringer. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Wayne's Bryan Kinley tries to avoid a tackle by Fairmont's Grayson Holbrook and Aidan Stringer. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer
Wayne shut the door on Fairmont’s potential game-tying two-point conversion with 29.8 seconds left, holding on for a 17-15 road win on Friday night.

Bryan Kinley went 7-of-12 for 67 yards along with 137 rushing yards to lead the Wayne offense. Jordan Ward and Tyler Dorsey each had a rushing touchdown and Luke Daulton tacked on a 25-yard field goal.

Wayne led 10-3 at the half and midway through the fourth extended the lead to 17-9 on Ward’s 26-yard touchdown run.

Drew Baker carried Fairmont with 230 yards on the ground on 42 carries with a touchdown.

Male’k Hillon connected with Will Porter on an 18-yard strike with 29 seconds to play to pull Fairmont to a 17-15 deficit, but the two-point pass attempt was incomplete.

Wayne improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; Fairmont dropped to 5-3 and 2-3.

Other Games

Springboro 26, Northmont 20, 2OT: Evan Ruzzo led the way for ‘Boro (4-3), piling up 175 rushing yards and four touchdowns including the game-winning 20-yard TD run in double overtime. Bryant Callahan tallied 144 rushing yards with a TD to pace Northmont (2-5).

Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0: Justin Barry hooked up with Jackson McGohan on touchdown throws of 17 and 18 yards and Christian Davis, Akio Perry and Brock Vaughn each had a rushing score for ‘Burg (5-3).

Trotwood-Madison 28, Dunbar 6: Braylon Brewer recorded a pick-six, Mike Smith ran for a touchdown along with grabbing a 21-yard TD strike from Tim Carpenter and Malachi Johnson tacked on a scoring run for Trotwood (3-4).

Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 28: Landyn Vidourek threw a pair of long touchdowns to Cooper Fiehrer and ran in two more as unbeaten Badin (8-0) went on a 24-0 run in the second half to beat the Eagles. Jack Walsh added 175 rushing yards and two TDs. Luke Chandler threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns for CJ (3-3).

Stebbins 42, Xenia 7: Stebbins (5-3) opened the scoring on a highlight when Nate Keller hit Rayvonn Harris-Belle on an 89-yard touchdown pass. Keller finished 9-of-19 with 252 yards through the air and four TD throws, two to Adrian Norton, along with 114 yards on the ground and a rushing score. Gavin McManus threw the lone touchdown for Xenia (5-3), a 42-yard strike to Tremell Wright.

Troy 35, West Carrollton 0: Jahari Ward rushed for the first two touchdowns to help Troy (4-4) stake an early lead. Nick Kawecki added a pair of TD runs and Evan Jones had a scoring run.

Butler 13, Greenville 0: D’Marcus McKinney put Butler on the board with a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Luke Seibert hit Kyle Fullam on a 15-yard TD pass in the second and Butler (4-4) shut Greenville (2-6) out the rest of the way for the win.

Eaton 37, Carlisle 0: Brock Ebright tossed three touchdowns, including two to Josh Martin, and Cordis Berard tacked on a pair of rushing scores to lead unbeaten Eaton (8-0).

Brookville 35, Middletown Madison 0: Tim Davis piled up 149 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns and Keegan Mehr tossed an 18-yard TD to Seth Hoover and ran in another for Brookville (6-2).

Preble Shawnee 27, Arcanum 18: The victory marked a school record for wins in a season for the undefeated Arrows (8-0).

Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33: Peyton Otte and Darren Meier each recorded a pair of touchdown runs for unbeaten Marion Local (8-0). Dave Homan passed for two TDs and ran in three more scores for New Bremen (5-3).

