Week 9 Roundup: Wayne rallies to beat Springboro; Brookville rolls; Norton leads Stebbins

Grady Lamb added two rushing TDs and booted a field goal and Tim Davis totaled 113 yards on the ground for Brookville.

The Lumberjacks fell to 2-7, 1-5 SWBL East.

Stebbins 34, Sidney 27: Adrian Norton’s third touchdown of the night -- a 50-yard run -- with 7:29 to play was the difference for the Indians (4-4 overall and Miami Valley League).

Norton also scored on a 2-yard run and 1-yard run. He also added a conversion run and finished with 166 yards on the ground.

Sidney’s Tucker Herron tossed three TD passes -- a pair ot Sam Reynolds and one to Julius Spradling. Reynolds had eight receptions for 121 yards.

Martez Harris added 107 yards rushing for Sidney (4-5, 4-4).

Troy 61, Greenville 13: Jahari Ward rushed for a pair of touchdowns and also caught a TD pass from Donnie Stanley for the Trojans (6-3, 5-3 MVL).

Ward finished with 159 yards rushing.

Nick Kawecki added 96 yards on the ground and two scores. Willie Ritchey added two TDs for Troy, which rushed for 435 yards.

Greenville fell to 2-7, 2-6 MVL.

Xenia 64, West Carrollton 20 (Thursday): Elijah Johnson (three), Trei’Shaun Sanders (two) and Ramon Browder (one) combined to rush for six touchdowns as the Buccaneers moved to 9-0, 8-0 MVL).

Gavin McManus tossed three TD passes to Tremell Wright.