UPDATE: Xenia brothers move on to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale
West Side Little League falls to Kentucky in Great Lakes Region

Hamilton's Cash Brown (12) comforts teammate Carter Jackson at home plate after their 1-0 loss to Kentucky's North Laurel Little League in a Great Lakes Region elimination baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, IN. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Updated 1 hour ago

The Hamilton West Side All-Stars came up short in their bid for a second straight Little League World Series appearance.

West Side dropped a 1-0 decision to Kentucky on Wednesday in a Great Lakes Region elimination game in Whitestown, Ind.

ExplorePHOTOS: West Side falls to Kentucky

Kentucky, which defeated West Side 7-6 on Sunday, advances to the region championship game Thursday vs. Hagerstown, Indiana, at 4 p.m. (ESPN2).

Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the sixth, West Side got a lead-off single by Sammy Platt. Maddox Jones followed with a sharp single to right, but Platt was thrown out at third by right fielder Jaxon Asher. Kentucky right hander Kip Jones then fanned the final two Hamilton batters — Jaxson Bohlen and Carter Jackson — to end the game.

Jones was 2-for-3 on the mound and pitched into the sixth. Bohlen got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the sixth in relief of Jones with three straight strikeouts.

C.J. Froelich and Cash Brown had the other hits for West Side, which finished as the runners-up in last year’s Little League World Series.

Kentucky’s lone run came in the third when Tate Marcum scored from third on a wild pitch.

Hamilton West Side Little League's Blake Sams makes a throw to first base during their 1-0 loss to Kentucky's North Laurel Little League in a Great Lakes Region elimination baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, IN. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

