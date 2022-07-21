West Side Little League wins 11th state title in last 13 years

BreakingNews
Hamilton team avenges earlier loss to Galion

West Side Little League avenged its only loss of the summer, routing Galion 10-0 on Thursday to win the state tournament in Elyria for the 11th time in 13 years.

West Side, a team of 12-and-under all stars from Hamilton, lost 5-1 to Galion on Tuesday but stayed alive with a 13-1 run-rule rout of New Albany on Wednesday.

West Side took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Sammy Platt started the rally with a double. Maddox Jones doubled. Platt scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Jaxson Bohlen. Then a double by Brady Karwisch scored Jones.

West Side scored six runs in the third. Carter Jackson drove in the first run with a single. A double by Nate Lineback scored two runs. A single by Asher Roy scored the fourth run. Lineback stole home for the fifth run. And Boheln was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the sixth run of the inning.

West Side extended its lead to 10-0 with two runs in the fourth. Timmy Saurber and Platt drove in runs with singles.

West Side advances to the Great Lakes Regional tournament Aug. 6-10 in Whitestown, Ind. It will play its first game at 4 p.m. Aug. 7 against the Illinois or Kentucky champion. The game will air on ESPN+.

West Side won the regional last season for the first time since 2010.

