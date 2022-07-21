West Side Little League wins 11th state title in last 13 years

West Side, a team of 12-and-under all stars from Hamilton, lost 5-1 to Galion on Tuesday but stayed alive with a 13-1 run-rule rout of New Albany on Wednesday.

West Side took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Sammy Platt started the rally with a double. Maddox Jones doubled. Platt scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Jaxson Bohlen. Then a double by Brady Karwisch scored Jones.