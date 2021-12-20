Whalen makes eight 3s in Dayton’s victory against High Point

Erin Whalen made 8 of 12 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 71-64 victory against High Point on Monday in the West Palm Beach Invitational at the Countess de Hoernle Student Life Center on the campus of Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Dayton (7-3) will play Clemson (5-4) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the same event. Clemson played LSU on Monday night.
Whalen’s eight 3s are the second most in school history. She missed both of her field-goal attempts inside the arc and was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Lauren Cannatelli owns the Dayton record for most 3-pointers in a game. She made 10 on Jan. 4, 2018, against Rhode Island.
Dayton led High Point 18-15 after the first quarter and opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run. It ended the first half with a 9-0 run in the last four minutes and took a 36-28 halftime lead.
High Point rallied to take a 48-45 lead with under three minutes to play in the third. Whalen tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:54 to go and then made two free throws give Dayton a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Dayton ended the quarter on a 10-2 run. High Point got no closer than five points in the fourth quarter.
Makira Cook had 12 points. Jenna Giacone and Araion Bradshaw each had nine. Bradshaw also had 12 rebounds and seven assists.
About the Author