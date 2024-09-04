What do the Bengals expect from Patriots with no Belichick?

The Patriots are trying to get back on track under the guidance of new coach Jerod Mayo after missing the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Mayo, a 2008 first-round draft pick of New England, spent his entire NFL career with the organization, including playing on Belichick’s 2014 Super Bowl team, before retiring at the end of the 2015 season. He returned to New England as a linebackers coach in 2019 and helped a defense that ranked in the top 10 during four of the past five seasons.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor would like to think that while the Patriots bring a lot of unknowns to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, his own team has some of that mystery to it with several new skill position players and a few key changes on defense.

“We’ve got plenty of things we’ve changed that they’ll have to adjust too,” Taylor said Monday. “Week 1 is about adjustments in game. You’ll see something thrown at you that you maybe didn’t see on preseason tape or year’s past. You just have to be ready to adjust. Speaking about our offense, so many pieces in place from year’s past, we’ve seen everything. To be able to adjust on the move, you feel comfortable with that. Same with defense, so many guys back that have played ball for us. … You got 11 veterans on defense that have seen everything as well. You can adjust and communicate. I feel good about that part of it but that will have to take place through the course of the game.”

The faces of picture day 2024 pic.twitter.com/xgw7KHNWcg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 2, 2024

Mayo tabbed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as his starter last week, despite acknowledging No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye “outplayed” Brissett late in the preseason, and the first-year head coach told reporters Monday he had no regrets about that decision.

Although Mayo doesn’t want Brissett looking over his shoulder, he will serve as a mentor to the rookie as he adjusts to the NFL, and Brissett is better suited to manage playing behind an offensive line that brings a number of question marks.

New England had a lot of moving parts on its line this preseason and injuries have become a concern. According to reports, left guard Sidy Sow was not at practice Monday, as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason finale, and left tackle Vederian Lowe has not yet return to full participation since suffering an oblique injury in practice Aug. 21.

Brissett is back with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round in 2016. He’s also played with the Colts (2017-2020), Dolphins (2021), Browns (2022) and Commanders (2023). He made three appearances last year off the bench for Washington after starting 11 games with the Browns in 2022.

The Bengals last saw him during that 2022 season. He started the first matchup at Cleveland that year, completing 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown in a 32-13 win for the Browns, but he came in off the bench and attempted just one pass in a 23-10 victory for Cincinnati that December.

Brissett has a young cast of receivers, including 2023 draft pick DeMario Douglas and rookie second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to take on a bigger load this year.

While New England is trying to revamp its offense, the defense has remained strong, ranking seventh in the NFL while allowing just 301.6 yards per game.

The Patriots are without defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who had 8.5 sacks last year, because of blood clots that landed him on the non-football injury list, and former Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki was placed on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury. However, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai and safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers all return as the team’s top four leading tacklers.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said it’s hard to know how much will change with a new coach, but defensively, the Patriots’ “DNA is their DNA.”

“As a collective unit, it’s a group that has played together for a while,” Brown said. “When you look on paper, they’ve got a ton of talent on the back end with their safeties, which I feel is such an important position that is obviously a little underappreciated in the league, but so important with two guys working together for a long time and I guess five if you count the nickel and corners. On top of that, their defensive front is really-well coached and they play hard as well.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Patriots at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 1530, 102.7, 104.7