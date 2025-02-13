What to know about the OHSAA boys basketball tournament brackets

Explore 5 things to know about the girls brackets

It also means some schools who might have played traditionally in the postseason are split up, an effect more obvious with the first couple of divisions because they have only 64 teams apiece.

Here is what you need to know about the 2025 OHSAA boys basketball tournament brackets:

Division I

Centerville and Cincinnati St. Xavier received No. 1 seeds in the southwest bracket.

The Elks open against GWOC foe Springfield, a No. 6 seed, in Trotwood on Feb. 25.

The Elks and Wildcats are in Region 4 so they will have to take the southern route to the state final at UD Arena.

The other Division I GWOC teams are in Region 3 with No. 3 Springboro to face No. 5 Beavercreek in a North 1 district semifinal at Butler on Feb. 27.

That region also includes a district semifinal of No. 2 seed Wayne against No. 4 Fairmont in the South 2 district.

The winner of each region in District 3 will face teams from the Central District in the regional semifinals.

Division II

Sidney is a No. 1 seed and will begin the tournament against Miamisburg or Troy in the district semifinals at Butler on Feb. 24. The Yellow Jackets could see another No. 1, Winton Woods, in a district final at Butler on Feb. 28 with the winner of that game facing a team from the Northwest district in the regional finals.

No. 2 Northmont faces No. 5 Fairborn in a district final at Butler on Feb. 24 with the winner getting No. 2 Kings, No. 3 Loveland or No. 4 Anderson in a district final at Mason on March 1.

The semifinals and final in Region 8 will be held in Elida.

Division III

Trotwood-Madison got a No. 1 seed in Division III and will face No. 13 Greenville at Centerville to open their postseason Feb. 18. The winner of that game will face No. 14 Piqua at Centerville a week later in a district semifinal.

Tippecanoe is a No. 2 seed in the region and starts the tournament against No. 11 Stebbins at Centerville on Feb. 20 with the winner facing No. 4 Franklin or No. 8 Carroll.

Cincinnati Aiken also got a No. 1 seed in the region.

Xavier will host the regional final March 9.

Division IV

Defending state champion Alter is a No. 1 seed and begins the tournament Feb. 21 against No. 16 Benjamin Logan in Xenia.

Next up if the Knights win is a matchup with No. 12 Meadowdale or No. 13 Thurgood Marshall then someone from Cincinnati (No. 4 Taylor, No. 6 Indian Hill or No. 10 Roger Bacon) in a district final March 1 at a site to be determined.

Oakwood is No. 2 on Alter’s half of the bracket and begins the tournament Feb. 22 at Xenia against No. 10 Kenton Ridge then would face No. 6 Bethel or No. 8 Bellefontaine four days later.

The Knights and Lumberjacks can’t meet until the regional semifinal at Lakota East on March 4.

In the other half of the bracket, Wyoming is No. 1 and faces No. 13 Clinton Massie at Wilmington to open the postseason. If they beat the Falcons then N. 14 Reading, the Cowboys will see No. 4 Valley View, No. 11 Brookville, No. 9 Springfield Shawnee or No. 7 Urbana in a district final.

The other district in this region includes No. 5 Dunbar against No. 15 Eaton and No. 14 Northwestern against No. 3 Northridge at Sidney on Feb. 21.

The regional final will be played at Xavier’s Cintas Center on March 9.

Division V

Versailles is a No. 1 seed and begins the tournament against No. 17 East Clinton on Feb. 21 at Bethel then with a win would face No. 11 Arcanum or No. 13 Milton-Union in a district semifinal four days later.

If the Tigers make it through the district, they could see the other No. 1, Cincinnati Seven Hills, in a regional semifinal at Fairborn on Feb. 28.

Dayton Christian is a No. 4 seed in the district with Seven Hills and starts the postseason against No. 9 Dixie at Bethel on Feb. 22. The Warriors would then face No. 6 Preble Shawnee or No. 8 Miami East with a potential district final against Seven Hills on Feb. 28.

The bottom half of the bracket includes No. 2 seeds Waynesville and Cincinnati Oyler while Carlisle is a No. 3 seed.

Wright State will host this regional final March 8 at the Nutter Center.

Division VI

Tri-Village is a No. 1 seed and opens the tournament against No. 12 Twin Valley South on Feb. 21 at Troy. The winner of that game faces No. 13 Triad.

Anna is a No. 2 seed and opens the postseason against National Trail the same date and place. The Rockets will play No. 10 Miami Valley if they win while their district final opponent could be No. 4 Northeastern, No. 5 Riverside, No. 6 Fort Recovery or No. 7 Houston.

If this bracket goes according to seeding, the Rockets and Patriots would play in a regional semifinal March 4 at Butler with the regional final set for March 8 at Wright State.

Division VII

Russia is a No. 1 seed and begins against No. 18 Ansonia on Feb. 21 at Piqua.

The Raiders could see the other No. 1 in the region, Cincinnati College Prep, in a district final Feb. 28 at Milford. The winner of the district will face a team from the Central district in the regional semifinals March 5 at Butler.

Lehman Catholic is a No. 2 in the region and opens with No. 9 Fort Loramie on Feb. 20 at Piqua while Botkins received a No. 3 seed and Franklin Monroe is a No. 4.

Butler will host these regional semifinals March 5 with the regional final set to be played at Wright State on March 8.