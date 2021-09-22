dayton-daily-news logo
Where Reds stand in playoff race with 10 games left

The Cincinnati Reds' grounds crew prepares the field before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
The Cincinnati Reds' grounds crew prepares the field before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Credit: Bryan Woolston

Sports
By David Jablonski
7 minutes ago
Reds, Pirates continue three-game series at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday

The collapse of the Cincinnati Reds is almost complete.

A 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night left the Reds in a four-game hole in the race for the second wild card because the St. Louis Cardinals won their 10th straight game, 2-1 over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds (78-74) have 10 games remaining. The Cardinals (81-69) have 12 games left.

The Reds are 9-17 in their last 26 games, while the Cardinals are 18-8 in the same span.

The Cardinals now have a 90.1 percent chance of winning the wild card, according to FanGraphs.com. The Reds have a 6 percent chance.

Here’s how their schedules compare:

• Cardinals: Sept. 22-23, at Milwaukee Brewers; Sept. 24-26, at Chicago Cubs (66-83); Sept. 28-30, vs. Milwaukee; Oct. 1-3, vs. Cubs.

• Reds: Sept. 22, vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Sept. 23-26, vs. Washington Nationals; Sept. 28-29, at Chicago White Sox; Oct. 1-3, at Pirates.

The winner of the second wild-card will play on the road against the Giants or Dodgers, whoever doesn’t win the West Division, on Oct. 6. That game will air on TBS.

