Where Reds stand in playoff race with 14 games left

The Cincinnati Reds passed the San Diego Padres in the wild-card race Friday but still trail the St. Louis Cardinals by one game with 14 to play.
The Reds (77-71) beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, while the Cardinals (77-69) beat the Padres 8-2 in St. Louis.
The Padres (76-71) trail the Cardinals by 1½ games and the Reds by a half game.
The Reds have the best odds (32.0 percent) of winning the wild card, according to FanGraphs.com, with the Cardinals (31.3 percent) and Padres (28.4 percent) trailing them.
The Reds have 14 games remaining. The Cardinals and Padres have 16 games to play.
Here’s how their schedules compare:
• Reds: Sept. 18-19, vs. Dodgers (94-54); Sept. 20-22, vs. Pirates; Sept. 23-26, vs. Washington Nationals (60-87); Sept. 28-29, at Chicago White Sox (84-63); Oct. 1-3, at Pirates (55-92).
• Padres: Sept. 18-19, at Cardinals; Sept. 21-23, vs. Giants; Sept. 24-26, vs. Atlanta Braves (76-68); Sept. 28-30, at Dodgers; Oct. 1-3, at Giants.
• Cardinals: Sept. 18-19, vs. Padres; Sept. 20-23, at Milwaukee Brewers (89-57); Sept. 24-26, at Chicago Cubs (66-81); Sept. 28-30, vs. Milwaukee; Oct. 1-3, vs. Cubs.
The winner of the second wild-card will play on the road against the Giants or Dodgers, whoever doesn’t win the West Division, on Oct. 6. That game will air on TBS.