Where Reds stand in playoff race with 20 games left

The Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres are tied in the race for the second wild card for the third time in the last week.
The Reds (75-67) beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on the road Friday night, while the Padres (74-66) lost 3-0 on the road to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Reds have 20 games remaining. The Padres have 22.
According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 52.9 percent chance of winning the wild card, and the Padres have a 35.3 percent chance.
On Friday, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto hit home runs to give the Reds an early 3-0 lead. With the score tied 2-2 in the ninth, a double by Jose Barrero scored Aristides Aquino, and then a groundout to Delino DeShields Jr. scored Barrero, who started at shortstop because Kyle Farmer went on the paternity list.
Lucas Sims, Michael Lorenzen and Mychal Givens combined to pitch three scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings.
The Reds and Cardinals play Game 2 of a three-game series at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.