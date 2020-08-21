Where will Toppin land in draft? Picture clearer after NBA lottery

Interviewed by ESPN earlier this month, Toppin was asked what he will bring to a NBA team.

“I feel like my athleticism helps a lot,” Toppin said. “I run the floor really well. When I was at Dayton, they told me if I wasn’t getting the rebound, be the first one down the floor. As soon as the ball comes off the backboard and I know my teammate has it, I’m gone. I’m like a jet going down the court. I feel I can spread the floor a little bit. I can shoot a little bit. Pick-and-pop situations.”

Toppin swept the major national player of the year awards in the spring after helping lead Dayton to the best record in school history (29-2) and a perfect season (18-0) in the Atlantic 10 Conference. In two seasons with the Flyers, Toppin scored 1,096 points. He entered his name in the draft in March.

If Toppin slips out of the top five, he could fall to any of these teams. Here’s the rest of the lottery order: 6. Atlanta; 7. Detroit; 8. New York; 9. Washington; 10. Phoenix; 11. San Antonio; 12. Sacramento; 13. New Orleans; 14. Boston from Memphis.