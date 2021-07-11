dayton-daily-news logo
X

Whitecaps end Dragons’ five-game winning streak

Dragons third baseman Victor Ruiz is late with the tag as West Michigan's Eric De La Rosa steals third right after stealing second. He scored the Whitecaps' first run during Friday night's game at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Dragons third baseman Victor Ruiz is late with the tag as West Michigan's Eric De La Rosa steals third right after stealing second. He scored the Whitecaps' first run during Friday night's game at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | 27 minutes ago
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Dayton outhit West Michigan on Saturday night, but for the first time in six games the Dragons didn’t outscore their opponent and saw its five-game winning streak end in a 4-1 loss at Day Air Ballpark.

The first-place Dragons (34-24) had seven hits, including two doubles by hot-hitting Francisco Urbaez, who raised his average to .336. The Dragons scored in the fourth on a double by Victor Ruiz, who also had two hits.

West Michigan (26-31), which had five hits, scored twice in the third and once in the fourth off Dragons starter Noah Davis (2-5). Two of the runs were earned. Davis allowed three hits, walked three and struck out seven in five innings.

The teams wrap up the series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top