Whitecaps end Dragons’ five-game winning streak

The first-place Dragons (34-24) had seven hits, including two doubles by hot-hitting Francisco Urbaez, who raised his average to .336. The Dragons scored in the fourth on a double by Victor Ruiz, who also had two hits.

West Michigan (26-31), which had five hits, scored twice in the third and once in the fourth off Dragons starter Noah Davis (2-5). Two of the runs were earned. Davis allowed three hits, walked three and struck out seven in five innings.