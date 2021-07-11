Whitecaps end Dragons’ five-game winning streak

Dayton outhit West Michigan on Saturday night, but for the first time in six games the Dragons didn’t outscore their opponent and saw its five-game winning streak end in a 4-1 loss at Day Air Ballpark.
The first-place Dragons (34-24) had seven hits, including two doubles by hot-hitting Francisco Urbaez, who raised his average to .336. The Dragons scored in the fourth on a double by Victor Ruiz, who also had two hits.
West Michigan (26-31), which had five hits, scored twice in the third and once in the fourth off Dragons starter Noah Davis (2-5). Two of the runs were earned. Davis allowed three hits, walked three and struck out seven in five innings.
The teams wrap up the series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.