Whitecaps score 12 in third, beat Dragons 20-1

West Michigan led 1-0 after two innings before the third-inning explosion. The Whitecaps took advantage of eight Dayton walks that tied a club record for most walks in an inning.

Dragons starter pitcher Joe Boyle, who had allowed only five runs all season over 55.1 innings entering the game, issued five walks in the third inning and left the game with the Dragons trailing 4-0 with one out and the bases loaded. Jake Gilbert replaced Boyle and struggled with his control as well, issuing three walks, a hit batsman, and one hit, before leaving the game with two outs and the Dragons trailing 9-0. James Marinan replaced Gilbert and allowed three straight hits as four more runs scored and West Michigan took a 13-0 lead.