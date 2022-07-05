dayton-daily-news logo
Whitecaps score 12 in third, beat Dragons 20-1

The West Michigan Whitecaps scored 12 runs in the third inning on their way to a 20-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Monday night at Day Air Ballpark.

West Michigan led 1-0 after two innings before the third-inning explosion. The Whitecaps took advantage of eight Dayton walks that tied a club record for most walks in an inning.

Dragons starter pitcher Joe Boyle, who had allowed only five runs all season over 55.1 innings entering the game, issued five walks in the third inning and left the game with the Dragons trailing 4-0 with one out and the bases loaded. Jake Gilbert replaced Boyle and struggled with his control as well, issuing three walks, a hit batsman, and one hit, before leaving the game with two outs and the Dragons trailing 9-0. James Marinan replaced Gilbert and allowed three straight hits as four more runs scored and West Michigan took a 13-0 lead.

The Whitecaps added another run in the fourth, two in the fifth, two in the sixth, and two in the ninth. Dayton infielder J.V. Martinez pitched the ninth inning, becoming the first Dayton position player to take the mound since Francisco Urbaez threw an inning on May 26, 2021.

Boyle (3-2) suffered the loss and was charged with seven earned runs in 2.1 innings, allowing one hit with six walks and one strikeout. His earned run average jumped from 0.65 to 1.72.

The most effective Dayton pitcher in the game was reliever Manuel Cachutt, who pitched the seventh and eighth innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

The Dragons scored their run in the third when Justice Thompson tripled and scored on Quin Cotton’s ground out.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Thompson was 2 for 3 with a triple.  Martinez and Daniel Vellojin each had a double.

The Dragons do not play on Tuesday. They continue their six-game series with West Michigan on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

West Michigan at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980

