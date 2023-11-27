Who is your favorite Flyer? Tell us your story

On Dec. 17, I will publish a piece titled “Favorite Flyers.” I’m asking Dayton Flyers men’s basketball fans to pick their favorite player of all time and write a couple of sentences or paragraphs about why they picked that player.

What did you like about his game?

Is there a moment or a game from his career that stands out?

Did you ever meet him or get an autograph? Or is there another story behind why he’s your favorite player?

I’ll collect stories until Dec. 4 and put them all together into one article. Please fill out our questionnaire below.