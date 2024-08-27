Who made the Bengals’ 53-man roster?

Among the moves to help trim the roster down, the Bengals placed defensive end Myles Murphy (knee) and punter Brad Robbins (quadriceps) on the Reserve/Injured list and will be designated for return, and they also placed cornerback DJ Ivey (knee) on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Cincinnati waived 16 players and terminated the contracts of vested veterans Jalen Davis and Logan Woodside, who are now released to free agency. They will be able to sign with another team or re-sign with the Bengals.

Zac Taylor speaks to the media after setting our initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. https://t.co/jLExXqwwik — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 27, 2024

The players who were waived were: defensive tackle Travis Bell, Carlos Davis and Domenique Davis, cornerbacks Nate Brooks and Lance Robinson (injured), wide receiver Cole Burgess, Kendric Pryor and Shedrick Jackson, offensive tackle Devin Cochran, halfback Elijah Collins, centers Trey Hill and Nate Gilliam, tight end Cam Grandy, linebackers Devin Harper and Shaka Heyward and safety PJ Jules.

Grandy was the only tight end that didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, as the Bengals decided to keep both rookies Erick All and Tanner McLachlan in addition to veterans Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson.

The Bengals plan to announce their practice squad of up to 16 players Wednesday, after waived players have gone through the waiver process.