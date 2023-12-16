Williams-Jeter attributes UD’s improved 3-point shooting to change in practice

Can you make 10 shots from each spot?

Can you make three shots in a row at five different spots in two minutes?

“We’ve got some kids who can make shots this year,” Williams-Jeter said. “They just weren’t.”

That has changed in recent weeks. Dayton made 16 of 85 3-pointers (18.8%) in its first five games. It has made 31 of 78 (39.7%) in its last five games to raise its season average to 30.7.

“We’ve changed how we shoot in practice,” Williams-Jeter said, “and it’s really paid off.”

Ivy Wolf (11.5 points per game) and Destiny Bohanon (11.2) lead Dayton in scoring with Arianna Smith (9.3), Anyssa Jones (9.2) and Mariah Perez (9.1) not far behind.

Dayton (5-5) beat Miami 73-60 in Oxford in its last game Dec. 9 and returns to action at noon Sunday against Ohio Dominican (3-6), a Division II program, at UD Arena in its last non-conference home game. The Flyers close non-conference play at Vanderbilt (9-1) at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Seventeen A-10 games follow, starting with an 8 p.m. home game Dec. 30 against Duquesne. This is the first season A-10 women’s teams are playing an 18-game league schedule like the men. They played 16 games in the past. Dayton has already played one A-10 game. It lost 83-51 at Davidson (9-1) on Dec. 5.

“To start off against Davidson with where they are right now — and without their best player (Elle Sutphin), arguably one of the best players in our in our conference — that was tough,” Williams-Jeter said. “But I’m kind of happy looking back on it now because they exposed us in a lot of ways we needed to be exposed.”

Dayton made 1 of 10 3s against Davidson and then 11 of 23 against Miami.

“It was a great bounce-back game,” Williams-Jeter said. “A lot of people played that game. We got some confidence in that game, and we controlled the game the entire game. That’s huge for us going into the end of our non-conference and into conference play.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Ohio Dominican at Dayton, Noon, ESPN+