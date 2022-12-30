Williams-Jeter wins first game as Dayton coach after 0-10 start

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team snapped a season-opening 10-game losing streak with a 94-58 victory against Division II Cedarville University on Thursday at UD Arena.
Tamika Williams-Jeter, who was hired in March, earned her first victory as head coach. It was the team’s first game in 18 days.
Mariah Perez led the Flyers with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Anyssa Jones added 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Sydney Freeman had 18 points and a season-high 11 assists. Arianna Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Dayton shot a season-best 58.3% from the field (35 of 60) and made a season-best 10 of 24 3-pointers (41.7%).
Cedarville (2-8) lost its sixth straight game.
Dayton opens Atlantic 10 Conference play at 3 p.m. Sunday at George Mason (7-6) and then plays at Duquesne (10-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday. It will play its A-10 home opener at noon Jan. 8 against Fordham (8-5).
