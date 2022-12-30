Williams-Jeter wins first game as Dayton coach after 0-10 start

Tamika Williams-Jeter, who was hired in March, earned her first victory as head coach. It was the team’s first game in 18 days.

Mariah Perez led the Flyers with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Anyssa Jones added 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Sydney Freeman had 18 points and a season-high 11 assists. Arianna Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds.