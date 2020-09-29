X

Wittenberg AD steps down after six years

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By David Jablonski
Gary Williams was hired in April 2014

Wittenberg University Athletic Director Gary Williams resigned last weekend after six years on the job.

Bret Billhardt, who has has been with the school for two years as a senior associate athletic director, said he accepted an offer to serve as interim athletic director. He said Williams stepped down because of a personal matter.

Williams arrived at Wittenberg in April 2014, replacing Jeff Ankrom, who had served as interim AD since the previous August when Garnett Purnell resigned after 14 years in the position.

Williams took the position at Wittenberg after a long tenure in a variety of positions at his alma mater: Carthage College, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

During Williams' time at Wittenberg, the university built The Steemer, the 135,000-square-foot indoor facility with an artificial turf field, six-lane indoor track and state-of-the-art strength and conditioning center. It opened last fall.

Williams was also on the job when longtime men’s basketball coach Bill Brown stepped down in 2016 and the university hired Matt Croci, who has led the program to 79 wins in the last three seasons.

In addition to serving as Wittenberg’s athletic director, Williams also served as co-chair of Wittenberg’s COVID-19 response team. In his position, Williams organized protocol for students when the the campus reopened to students in the fall.

Wittenberg President Michael Frandsen had no additional comment, and Williams did not return a request for comment.

