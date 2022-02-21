Hamburger icon
Women’s basketball: Dayton a No. 12 seed in ESPN’s NCAA bracket prediction

University of Dayton women's basketball coach Shauna Green during Wednesday night's game vs. Duquense at UD Arena. Erik Scheklun/UD Athletics

Credit: Erik Schelkun

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Flyers own a half-game lead in A-10 with two games to play

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team enters the final week of the regular season with hopes of securing the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship and improving its NCAA tournament resume.

The latest bracket prediction by ESPN has Dayton (21-4, 12-1) in the field as an automatic qualifier. ESPN predicts Dayton will get a No. 12 seed and play No. 5 seed Georgia in the first round in College Park, Md.

The same prediction lists second-place Rhode Island (21-4, 11-1) among the first four teams left out of the tournament.

This is the first year the women’s tournament will have 68 teams, like the men’s tournament, instead of 64. Also, the field will be announced on a Sunday (March 13) instead of Monday as in years past.

Dayton plays at Saint Joseph’s (10-15, 6-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday and then closes the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday against Rhode Island. The Flyers beat Rhode Island 47-37 on the road Wednesday to return to first place.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

