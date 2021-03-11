Women’s basketball: Dayton begins pursuit of second straight A-10 tournament title

If Dayton and Saint Louis play again, it won’t be until the championship game at noon Sunday. Saint Louis is the No. 3 seed. No. 4 seed Rhode Island is the highest seed on Dayton’s side of the bracket. Dayton did not play Rhode Island in the regular season. It was one of four Dayton games cancelled in January because of COVID-19.

Dayton seeks its fourth tournament championship and its first back-to-back championships. George Washington was the last A-10 team to win the tournament twice in a row (2015 and 2016).

“Anyone can win it,” Green said. “It should be a fun tournament to watch because I do think it’s up for grabs.”

To keep sharp during the break, Dayton held an intra-squad scrimmage Saturday. The Flyers focused on defense in the practices leading up to the tournament.

“Our ball-screen defense is something that we really need to clean up,” Green said. “Offensively, we’re spending a lot of time working against the zone. We hadn’t seen it a lot. Saint Louis pulled it out for that game. I know we’ll probably see it in the tournament, so we’re really trying to just be prepared to be sharper with our zone offense.”

Dayton planned to practice Thursday at the Cronin Center and then fly to Richmond. Unlike in previous tournaments, there was no opportunity for coaches to scout the previous games from the arena. They won’t get to practice in Richmond on Friday morning or have a morning shoot-around.

“It’s a little bit different with the format,” Green said, “but we’ve played all these guys before so we have some familiarity with them.”