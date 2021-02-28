Women’s basketball: Dayton clinches sixth A-10 regular-season championship

Dayton (13-2, 12-1) also won the regular-season championship in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020. This is the third time in the last four seasons Dayton has finished the A-10 schedule with one loss. It was 15-1 in 2018 and 15-1 in 2020.

Dayton trailed Davidson 20-19 at the first quarter and 35-32 at halftime. The Flyers took control with a 16-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Mariah Perez and Kyla Whitehead each scored four points in the run.