Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to 0-4 with second overtime loss

Dayton led 78-76 with just over two minutes to go in the second overtime but did not score again. NKU took the lead on a jump shot by Lindsey Duvall with 2:01 to play and then made four straight free throws in the final minute. The Flyers missed their last three shots and committed a turnover in the same stretch.

This was Dayton’s second home game and its second overtime loss at UD Arena. It fell 74-70 in overtime to Illinois State on Nov. 10 in the first home game for new coach Tamika Williams-Jeter.