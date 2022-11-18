BreakingNews
Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to 0-4 with second overtime loss

Sports
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
Destiny Bohanon plays all 50 minutes in double-overtime game

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team fell to 0-4 for the first time in 31 years with an 82-78 double-overtime loss to Northern Kentucky on Thursday at UD Arena.

Dayton led 78-76 with just over two minutes to go in the second overtime but did not score again. NKU took the lead on a jump shot by Lindsey Duvall with 2:01 to play and then made four straight free throws in the final minute. The Flyers missed their last three shots and committed a turnover in the same stretch.

This was Dayton’s second home game and its second overtime loss at UD Arena. It fell 74-70 in overtime to Illinois State on Nov. 10 in the first home game for new coach Tamika Williams-Jeter.

Dayton had six scholarship players available for this game, plus walk-on Eleanor Monyek, who played two minutes. Taisiya Kozlova and Sydney Freeman did not play.

Destiny Bohanon played all 50 minutes and scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting. She made a game-tying basket with two seconds to play in the first overtime. She’s averaging 17.8 points through four games.

Explore» CROSS COUNTRY: Chapel Blue uniforms bring back memories for 2003 cross country team

Duvall scored 30 points for Northern Kentucky (2-1).

Dayton last started 0-4 when it lost to Toledo, Ohio State, Miami and Bowling Green to start the 1991-92 season. That team finished 10-18. Dayton has never started 0-5.

The Flyers return to action next week at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. They play Mississippi (4-0) at 8 p.m. Monday and Kentucky (4-0) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

