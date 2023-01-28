Women’s basketball: Dayton suffers its fifth straight loss

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team suffered its fifth straight loss, falling 71-57 to George Washington on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Dayton (3-17, 2-7) began the day in 13th place out of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It was a half game ahead of Loyola Chicago (6-14, 1-6) and a game ahead of St. Bonaventure (4-19, 1-7).
George Washington (14-8, 6-3), which won its third straight game, began the day tied for sixth place.
George Washington took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the last 2:19 of the first quarter. GW led 36-23 at halftime and 50-41 after three quarters.
Nayo Lear led Dayton with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Flyers committed 18 turnovers to George Washington’s 10 and made 4 of 22 3-pointers (22.2%), while GW made 11 of 29 (37.9%).
Dayton returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loyola.
