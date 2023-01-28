Women’s basketball: Dayton suffers its fifth straight loss

Dayton (3-17, 2-7) began the day in 13th place out of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It was a half game ahead of Loyola Chicago (6-14, 1-6) and a game ahead of St. Bonaventure (4-19, 1-7).

George Washington (14-8, 6-3), which won its third straight game, began the day tied for sixth place.