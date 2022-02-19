Women’s basketball: Dayton survives Fordham’s late rally to earn key road victory

Dayton led 46-32 with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter and was outscored 12-0 in the next six minutes. Fordham cut the deficit to 46-44 with 1:27 to play. Dayton’s Jenna Giacone then hit a jump shot to give Dayton a 48-44 lead.

Fordham’s Anna DeWolfe answered with a 3-pointer as the Rams climbed within one point. With four seconds to play, Fordham (16-8, 7-5) committed an offensive foul, and Dayton escaped with a key road victory.