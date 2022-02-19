Women’s basketball: Dayton survives Fordham’s late rally to earn key road victory

The Dayton Flyers lost most of a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday at Rose Hill Gym but managed to hang on to beat Fordham 48-47 and stay atop the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball standings.
Dayton led 46-32 with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter and was outscored 12-0 in the next six minutes. Fordham cut the deficit to 46-44 with 1:27 to play. Dayton’s Jenna Giacone then hit a jump shot to give Dayton a 48-44 lead.
Fordham’s Anna DeWolfe answered with a 3-pointer as the Rams climbed within one point. With four seconds to play, Fordham (16-8, 7-5) committed an offensive foul, and Dayton escaped with a key road victory.
Dayton (21-4, 12-1) stayed in front of Rhode Island (20-4, 10-1), which played later Saturday, with two games to play. The Flyers play at Saint Joseph’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday and then close the regular season at home against Rhode Island at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Giacone led Dayton with 19 points. She made 3 of 7 3-pointers. Kyla Whitehead scored nine points. Erin Whalen had seven. Tenin Magassa and Araion Bradshaw each had seven rebounds.
The Flyers shot 36% from the field but held Fordham to 29.5% shooting, its third-worst performance of the season. Fordham shot a season-worst 28.1 percent in a 52-48 loss at Dayton on Jan. 23.
