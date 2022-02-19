Hamburger icon
Women’s basketball: Dayton survives Fordham’s late rally to earn key road victory

Dayton's Araion Bradshaw and teammate Jenna Giacone. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton's Araion Bradshaw and teammate Jenna Giacone. CONTRIBUTED

By David Jablonski
34 minutes ago
Flyers stay in first place in A-10 with two games to play

The Dayton Flyers lost most of a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday at Rose Hill Gym but managed to hang on to beat Fordham 48-47 and stay atop the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball standings.

Dayton led 46-32 with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter and was outscored 12-0 in the next six minutes. Fordham cut the deficit to 46-44 with 1:27 to play. Dayton’s Jenna Giacone then hit a jump shot to give Dayton a 48-44 lead.

Fordham’s Anna DeWolfe answered with a 3-pointer as the Rams climbed within one point. With four seconds to play, Fordham (16-8, 7-5) committed an offensive foul, and Dayton escaped with a key road victory.

Explore» ARCHDEACON: The book on Flyers’ Giacone? She’s an author

Dayton (21-4, 12-1) stayed in front of Rhode Island (20-4, 10-1), which played later Saturday, with two games to play. The Flyers play at Saint Joseph’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday and then close the regular season at home against Rhode Island at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Giacone led Dayton with 19 points. She made 3 of 7 3-pointers. Kyla Whitehead scored nine points. Erin Whalen had seven. Tenin Magassa and Araion Bradshaw each had seven rebounds.

The Flyers shot 36% from the field but held Fordham to 29.5% shooting, its third-worst performance of the season. Fordham shot a season-worst 28.1 percent in a 52-48 loss at Dayton on Jan. 23.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

