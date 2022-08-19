Women’s basketball: UD coaches made recruit from Coldwater ‘feel like a priority’

The chance to play college basketball close to home was another reason Rismiller picked Dayton.

“It’s only about an hour away,” Rismiller said. “My family and friends can come see me whenever they want.”

Rismiller led the Midwest Athletic Conference in scoring last season as a junior (17.0 points per game) and ranked second in rebounding (10.3). She received an All-Ohio special mention in Division III.

Rismiller played AAU basketball for Ohio Elite, coached by former Dayton star Brooks Hall. She said he was “very unbiased” throughout the recruiting process, not trying to sway her to pick Dayton, but also a good resource.

Rismiller said Purdue, Marquette and Virginia Tech were the other schools recruiting her the hardest. She took an official visit to Dayton from Aug. 1-3.

“I got to hang out with the girls, which was good,” she said. “They have a lot of new kids, so it was good to see how they interacted with each other. You could tell they were still getting used to the new staff. (The staffs are) so different. We got to watch a practice, see the facilities and spent a lot of time with the coaching staff and the players to make sure they were people I would want to spend my next four or five years with.”

Rismiller said she got a relative late start in the sport. She’s always been tall but didn’t fall in love with basketball until the eighth grade.

“I’m the oldest of five,” she said. “My parents aren’t going to invest time and money unless it’s something you really love and want to do in the future. Eighth grade is when I started getting serious. I joined coach Brooks and Ohio Elite my freshman year. That was the COVID year so there was no exposure, but it was good to just learn and play with higher-level girls and learn the game more. Then my recruiting process really took off my sophomore year, when coaches can come see us live.”