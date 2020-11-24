X

Wright State announces three non-conference men’s basketball games

Miami's Bam Bowman fouls Wright State's Everett Winchester as Miami's Dalonte Brown (20) and Wright State's Loudon Love get into the mix during their game Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Millett Hall on the Miami University Campus in Oxford. The Miami University Redhawks basketball team defeated the Wright State Raiders 73-67 in overtime. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Credit: Nick Graham

By David Jablonski

Four days after pulling out of a season-opening, multi-team event at the University of Illinois, Wright State announced three non-conference men’s basketball games on Tuesday.

Wright State will play home games at the Nutter Center against Marshall at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and the Miami RedHawks at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The Raiders will then play one final non-conference game at a time to be announced on Dec. 13 at Bowling Green.

All three games will be televised on ESPN3 and ESPN+ and broadcast on WRZX 106.5 FM.

Wright State would have played Ohio University, Illinois and North Carolina A&T this week, but a positive COVID-19 test forced it to cancel those plans.

