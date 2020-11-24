Wright State announces three non-conference men’s basketball games

Four days after pulling out of a season-opening, multi-team event at the University of Illinois, Wright State announced three non-conference men’s basketball games on Tuesday.
Wright State will play home games at the Nutter Center against Marshall at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and the Miami RedHawks at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The Raiders will then play one final non-conference game at a time to be announced on Dec. 13 at Bowling Green.
All three games will be televised on ESPN3 and ESPN+ and broadcast on WRZX 106.5 FM.
Wright State would have played Ohio University, Illinois and North Carolina A&T this week, but a positive COVID-19 test forced it to cancel those plans.