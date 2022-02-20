Wright State at Detroit Mercy: What you need to know about Sunday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 18.1

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.8

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.6

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 14.0

Keaton Norris 6-0 Fr. 3.3

Probable Detroit starters

Antoine Davis 6-1 Sr. G 23.2

Willy Isiani 6-8 Sr. F 5.0

Matt Johnson 6-4 Sr. G 6.8

D.J. Harvey 6-6 Sr. F 8.2

Noah Waterman 6-11 Jr. F 7.4

About Wright State: The Raiders shot just three free throws, making two, in their win at Oakland on Friday. That matched their fewest attempts in a game in the Nagy era. They also went 3-of-3 on foul shots against Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 30. … The Grizzlies, who were 9 of 11 at the foul line, went 15 of 30 on 3′s. That’s the most treys allowed by Wright State since IUPUI went 15 of 29 on Feb. 16, 2020. … The Raiders had 17 offensive rebounds and only allowed six, essentially giving themselves 11 additional possessions. They’ve had only one game with more offensive boards this season, getting 19 at Youngstown State. … Calvin went 4 of 18 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3 against Oakland, but he was clutch down the stretch, getting a 3, a steal, a rebound and a game-sealing assist in the last 2:51. … The Raiders are 10-1 against Detroit Mercy under Nagy. The only loss was a 79-58 road defeat on Jan. 3, 2019. Davis was just a freshman but scored 48 points, going 10 of 15 on 3′s. They’ve kept him in check since then, including holding him to a season-low 15 points in a 90-59 home win Feb. 4.

About Detroit: The Titans cooled off the league’s hottest team in Northern Kentucky with a 60-52 victory Friday. The Norse had won nine of their last 10 games, beating Wright State twice. Davis had a game-high 20 points and Waterman 18 with both making four 3′s. The Titans shot just 39% from the field and 29% on 3′s, but they forced 13 turnovers and held NKU to 7-of-25 shooting from the arc. They had a 51-34 lead with 6:18 left. It was cut to four at 1:02, but they hung on to snap a two-game losing streak… Second-leading scorer Madut Akec, a 6-7 forward averaging 13.5 points, played only six minutes against Robert Morris on Feb. 9 because of an undisclosed injury and has been sidelined since then. … Davis is the nation’s active career leader in scoring (2,574) and scoring average (24.6). He went into the weekend with the second-highest average this season at 23.4. Bryant’s Peter Kiss was first at 24.5, and Iowa’s Keegan Murray was third at 23.3. The coach’s son was third nationally in 3′s per game at 3.95. He’s led the league in scoring four straight years and was the preseason player of the year. … The Titans are shooting 78.2% on free throws, which is the 10th-best mark in the country.

Next game: The Raiders host Youngstown State at 7 p.m. Thursday and then finish the regular-season with a home game against Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Saturday.