Wright State at Northern Kentucky: What to know about tonight’s game

Darrin Horn is 64-38 in his fourth year at Northern Kentucky and 235-149 in 13 years overall, including stops at Western Kentucky and South Carolina.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 10.3

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.3

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.6

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 9.0

Keaton Norris 6-0 So. G 3.5

Probable Northern Kentucky starters

Chris Brandon 6-8 Sr. F 5.5

Sam Vinson 6-5 So. G 10.0

Xavier Rhodes 6-1 Sr. G 9.4

Marques Warrick 6-2 Jr. G 19.8

Trey Robinson 6-6 Jr. G 4.5

About Wright State: The Raiders are shooting 50.5% from the field, which is 10th nationally. But they’re hitting 34.1% on 3′s (fifth in the Horizon League) and 68.7% on free throws (eighth). … Noel is shooting 62.1% and is tied for the team lead with Finke at 6.2 rebounds per game. … Braun is shooting 63.5% and averaging 5.2 boards. The Springboro native averaged 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and shot 51.5% while making the HL all-freshman team last season. … The Norse are the only league team with a winning record against the Raiders under Nagy, going 8-7. ... Calvin won his second HL player of the week award this season Monday. They’re the first two of his career. Youngstown State’s Dwayne Cohill has three this year, and NKU’s Warrick two.

About Northern Kentucky: The Norse, one of the HL’s most methodical teams, are averaging 66.3 points and giving up 65.1. … Warrick, a second-team all-league pick last season, is hitting 40.3% from 3 and is second in the league in scoring (behind the 25.3 mark of Detroit’s Antoine Davis). … Trevon Faulkner is back for a fifth season under the NCAA’s pandemic policy, and he’s made a school-record 122 starts in his career. But the 6-4 guard, a former second-team all-league pick, has been held out of the starting lineup the last seven games and has scored only two points (going 0 of 10 from the field) in his last three. He’s averaging 7.5 points after scoring 11.8 and 16.7 the previous two seasons. … Brandon averages a league-high 9.3 rebounds, just ahead of the 9.2 mark YSU’s Adrian Nelson, who transferred from NKU after last season.

Next game: The Raiders play at IUPUI at 2 p.m. Monday.