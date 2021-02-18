Wright State at Northern Kentucky: What you need to know about Friday, Saturday games

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Loudon Love 6-8 Sr. C 16.7

Grant Basile 6-9 So. F 13.8

Tanner Holden 6-6 So. G 16.0

Tim Finke 6-6 So G 10.0

Trey Calvin 6-0 So. G 9.9

Probable Northern Kentucky starters

Adrian Nelson 6-7 Jr. F 8.4

Adham Eleeda 6-5 Sr. F 5.7

Trevon Faulkner 6-3 Jr. G 16.9

Bryson Langdon 5-9 Jr. G 9.8

Marques Warrick 6-2 Fr. G 15.3

About Wright State: The Raiders are a season-high seventh in the Collegeinsider.com mid-major Top 25. They’re 59th in the NET rankings, two spots behind Minnesota and two ahead of Duke. Cleveland State is the second-highest ranked Horizon League team at 164th (out of 347 teams). Northern Kentucky is 216th. … The Raiders are sixth nationally in rebound margin at plus-9.8 per game and eighth in scoring margin at 16.8. …They’ve tied their program record for league wins, set last season while winning the outright title at 15-3. There are 20 games this season. … In the five games since his only single-digit showing of the season, Love has averaged 25 points and 10.5 rebounds. His 10 double-doubles are tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Moving up: Nagy is one victory away from tying Billy Donlon for second in coaching wins at Wright State. Donlon went 109-94 in six seasons. The late Ralph Underhill was 356-162 in 18 seasons. He went 147-109 in the Raiders’ first nine years as a D-I program.

About Northern Kentucky: The Norse have given the Raiders the most trouble in Nagy’s five seasons, going 5-5. That includes wins in the 2017 and ’19 conference tourneys. … They’ve won seven of their last eight games, their only loss an 86-82 decision at Green Bay last Friday. They swept Robert Morris, UIC and Milwaukee. Faulkner and Warrick have combined to average 34.6 points over that stretch. ... The Norse currently No. 4 in the conference seeding behind No. 1 Cleveland State, Wright State and Oakland. … Nelson is fourth in the league in rebounding with a 9.7 average. IUPUI’s Elyjah Goss is first (10.9), followed by Robert Morris’ A.J. Bramah (10.3) and Love (10.2). Nelson has had 36 points and 36 rebounds in his last three games. … Faulkner hasn’t played fewer than 30 minutes since the opener against Ball State. ... Warrick has been named league freshman of the week six times.

Next game: The Raiders finish the regular-season at NKU at 5 p.m. Saturday. They’ve already earned a quarterfinal home game March 2 as a top-four seed.