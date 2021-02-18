X

Wright State at Northern Kentucky: What you need to know about Friday, Saturday games

Cleveland State players watch as Wright State center Loudon Love shoots after a technical foul call during a Horizon League game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Jan. 16, 2021. Wright State won 85-49. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard
Cleveland State players watch as Wright State center Loudon Love shoots after a technical foul call during a Horizon League game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Jan. 16, 2021. Wright State won 85-49. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard

Sports | 11 minutes ago
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer

Who: Wright State (17-4, 15-3) at Northern Kentucky (12-9, 10-6)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

TV/Radio: ESPN3/106.5

Series: Wright State leads 26-12

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 108-47 in his fifth year at Wright State and 518-287 in his 26th year overall. Darrin Horn is 35-18 in his second year with Northern Kentucky and 205-125 in 11 years overall, including stops at Western Kentucky and South Carolina.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Loudon Love 6-8 Sr. C 16.7

Grant Basile 6-9 So. F 13.8

Tanner Holden 6-6 So. G 16.0

Tim Finke 6-6 So G 10.0

Trey Calvin 6-0 So. G 9.9

Probable Northern Kentucky starters

Adrian Nelson 6-7 Jr. F 8.4

Adham Eleeda 6-5 Sr. F 5.7

Trevon Faulkner 6-3 Jr. G 16.9

Bryson Langdon 5-9 Jr. G 9.8

Marques Warrick 6-2 Fr. G 15.3

About Wright State: The Raiders are a season-high seventh in the Collegeinsider.com mid-major Top 25. They’re 59th in the NET rankings, two spots behind Minnesota and two ahead of Duke. Cleveland State is the second-highest ranked Horizon League team at 164th (out of 347 teams). Northern Kentucky is 216th. … The Raiders are sixth nationally in rebound margin at plus-9.8 per game and eighth in scoring margin at 16.8. …They’ve tied their program record for league wins, set last season while winning the outright title at 15-3. There are 20 games this season. … In the five games since his only single-digit showing of the season, Love has averaged 25 points and 10.5 rebounds. His 10 double-doubles are tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Moving up: Nagy is one victory away from tying Billy Donlon for second in coaching wins at Wright State. Donlon went 109-94 in six seasons. The late Ralph Underhill was 356-162 in 18 seasons. He went 147-109 in the Raiders’ first nine years as a D-I program.

About Northern Kentucky: The Norse have given the Raiders the most trouble in Nagy’s five seasons, going 5-5. That includes wins in the 2017 and ’19 conference tourneys. … They’ve won seven of their last eight games, their only loss an 86-82 decision at Green Bay last Friday. They swept Robert Morris, UIC and Milwaukee. Faulkner and Warrick have combined to average 34.6 points over that stretch. ... The Norse currently No. 4 in the conference seeding behind No. 1 Cleveland State, Wright State and Oakland. … Nelson is fourth in the league in rebounding with a 9.7 average. IUPUI’s Elyjah Goss is first (10.9), followed by Robert Morris’ A.J. Bramah (10.3) and Love (10.2). Nelson has had 36 points and 36 rebounds in his last three games. … Faulkner hasn’t played fewer than 30 minutes since the opener against Ball State. ... Warrick has been named league freshman of the week six times.

Next game: The Raiders finish the regular-season at NKU at 5 p.m. Saturday. They’ve already earned a quarterfinal home game March 2 as a top-four seed.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.