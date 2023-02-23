Wright State at Oakland: What to know about tonight’s game

Greg Kampe is 669-512 in 39 years at Oakland. He has the second-longest stint at one school by any coach behind only Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 9.8

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.8

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 8.3

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.1

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 20.3

Probable Oakland starters

Chris Conway 6-9 So. F 4.7

Trey Townsend 6-6 So. F 16.6

Harvey Keaton 6-4 Sr. G 11.3

Blake Lampman 6-3 Jr. G 10.8

Jalen Moore 5-11 Sr. G 18.7

About Wright State: The Raiders are one of only three teams nationally shooting at least 50% from the field at 50.03. Gonzaga is first at 52.5 and Colgate next at 50.1. … The Raiders have been efficient from the foul line the last 12 games, going 164 of 201 (81.6%). They were 161 of 241 (66.8%) in their first 17 outings. … They’re second in the Horizon League in rebound margin at plus-3.0 per game, while Oakland is next-to-last at minus-6.2. … Calvin has topped 20 points in nine of the last 11 games. He’s been held to single digits just four times, but one came against Oakland in the first meeting when he was held to eight. … Noel has nine double-doubles this season. Loudon Love had 13, 12, 12 and 11 in his four seasons from 2017-2021. Grant Basile had 11 last season. Noel is the league’s top rebounder in conference games with a 10.3 average, and he’s second overall at 8.7.

About Oakland: The league is loaded with good guards, and Moore, a two-time first-team all-league pick, is among the best. He had 37 points in the Grizzlies’ last outing, a 96-74 home loss to Detroit Mercy. He was 11 of 15 from the field and 14 of 16 on foul shots. He was second in the nation in assists last season with a 7.7 average. He’s averaging 5.7 this year. … The Grizzlies were swept by the Titans in their season series, but they’ve beaten three of the four teams that appear likely to earn top-four seeds in the league tourney: Northern Kentucky, Milwaukee and Cleveland State. They meet NKU again on Saturday. … Rocket Watts hit a corner 3 with 12 seconds left for a 75-73 win at Wright State on Jan. 8. He’s not normally a 3-point shooter, hitting only 27.3% this season. Moore had 20 points and five assists to lead the way.

Next game: The Raiders finish the regular season at Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday.