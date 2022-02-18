Wright State at Oakland: What you need to know about Friday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.8

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.7

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 14.2

Keaton Norris 6-0 Fr. 3.2

Probable Oakland starters

Jamal Cain 6-7 Sr. F 20.5

Micah Parrish 6-6 Fr. F 11.0

Jalen Moore 6-0 Jr. G 15.0

Trey Townsend 6-6 Fr. F 14.8

Chris Conway 6-9 Fr. F 2.0

About Wright State: Outside of beating N.C. State on the road, the Raiders’ best win this season probably was a 75-64 triumph over Oakland at the Nutter Center on Feb. 4. Cain, the do-it-all star for the Grizzlies, got into early foul trouble and played just 29 minutes, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The winners were led by Calvin (23 points), Holden (19 and nine rebounds) and Basile (16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks). But Finke had eight rebounds and seven assists to go with five points, while also defending Cain, and Nagy called him the MVP of the game. … Holden has scored a combined 21 points in his last two games, but he did pull down 15 rebounds at Milwaukee last week, two short of his career high. He has the most 20-point games in the league with 16. … The Raiders played on the road for all four games against Oakland and Detroit last year, beating the Titans twice and splitting with the Grizzlies. … Wright State has the third-highest NET ranking in the league at No. 217. Oakland is 132nd, Cleveland State 166th.

About Oakland: The Grizzlies rallied from a three-game losing streak to beat Robert Morris and rival Detroit Mercy in its last two games. Cain tallied 32 points and 12 rebounds against the Titans and had 29 points against the Colonials. The Marquette transfer won his fourth HL player of the week award this season, one more than Basile. He’s second in the league in scoring and first in rebounding with 10.1 per game. He’s one of only two players in the country with 20-point, 10-rebound averges. … Moore led the country in assists last season at 8.4 per game. He’s dishing out 8.2 this season, which is second in the nation. During league play, he’s been even better with an 8.9 average. … The Grizzlies joined the HL in 2013-14 and finished in a tie for first in 2016-17 for their only title. They’ve never won the conference tourney. They did win two regular-season crowns under Kampe in the Mid-Continent Conference in 2009-10 and 2010-11 and reached the NCAA tourney each time. They also qualified for the NCAAs in 2005. … Oakland went into the week ranked 18th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25, three spots behind Cleveland State, which dropped a triple-overtime decision at Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday.

Next game: The Raiders play at Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m. Sunday.