Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne: What to know about today’s game

Who: Wright State (16-12, 9-8) at Purdue Fort Wayne (15-13, 7-10)
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
TV/Radio: ESPN+/980
Series: Wright State leads, 11-4
Coaches: Scott Nagy is 147-75 in seven years at Wright State and 557-315 in 28 years overall. Jon Coffman is 154-125 in his ninth year at Purdue Fort Wayne. He’s been coach of the year in two leagues, the Summit in 2016 and the Horizon in 2022.
Probable Wright State starters
Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.
Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.8
Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 7.8
Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.4
Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 20.3
Andrew Welage 6-6 Jr. G 6.8
Probable Purdue Fort Wayne starters
Bobby Planutis 6-8 Sr. F 10.8
Ra Kpedi 6-9 Sr. F 6.6
Deonte Billups 6-4 Sr. G 9.3
Damian Chong Qui 5-8 Sr. G 9.1
Jarred Godfrey 6-5 Sr. G 17.4
About Wright State: The Raiders’ 46-28 beating on the boards Friday at Cleveland State was by far their worst showing of the year. It was only the second time they’d been out-rebounded by double digits (Robert Morris had a 33-23 edge). And the 17 offensive rebounds were the second-highest total by a foe this season behind Milwaukee’s 20. … In the first meeting with PFW, Wright State fell behind, 51-35, at halftime at home on the way to an 88-80 defeat. Calvin had a game-high 26 points. … The Raiders have had five games with at least five players in double figures, and they’re 5-0 in those games. They’re not as good without balance, going 11-12 with four or fewer double-digit scorers. Calvin has led the Raiders in scoring more than the rest of the team combined. He’s done it 17 times (counting one co-lead). Noel has been the top point-producer five times, A.J. Braun, Amari Davis and Finke twice each and Huibregtse once. … Noel is the HL’s leading rebounder in conference play with a 10.2 average. Overall, he’s third in the league at 8.6.
About PFW: The Mastodons were selected as the preseason co-favorites with Northern Kentucky, and they even had an edge in first-place votes (17-15). But that pick hasn’t aged well. They’ve lost four straight games, including a 63-50 home loss Friday to NKU. They went just 5 of 23 on 3′s and were out-rebounded by 10. They also lost by 32 at Detroit Mercy and dropped two other home games in the skid. … The early optimism was understandable since they shared the league title with Cleveland State last season and returned four starters along with the HL sixth man of the year. … Godfrey, a first-team all-league pick last season, has 1,928 career points and has moved into second on the school’s all-time scoring list behind John Konchar, who had 2,065 from 2014-19.
Next game: The Raiders finish the regular-season at Oakland at 7 p.m. Thursday and Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday. The league tourney is Feb. 28-March 7.
