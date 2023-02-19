Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne: What to know about today’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.8

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 7.8

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.4

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 20.3

Andrew Welage 6-6 Jr. G 6.8

Probable Purdue Fort Wayne starters

Bobby Planutis 6-8 Sr. F 10.8

Ra Kpedi 6-9 Sr. F 6.6

Deonte Billups 6-4 Sr. G 9.3

Damian Chong Qui 5-8 Sr. G 9.1

Jarred Godfrey 6-5 Sr. G 17.4

About Wright State: The Raiders’ 46-28 beating on the boards Friday at Cleveland State was by far their worst showing of the year. It was only the second time they’d been out-rebounded by double digits (Robert Morris had a 33-23 edge). And the 17 offensive rebounds were the second-highest total by a foe this season behind Milwaukee’s 20. … In the first meeting with PFW, Wright State fell behind, 51-35, at halftime at home on the way to an 88-80 defeat. Calvin had a game-high 26 points. … The Raiders have had five games with at least five players in double figures, and they’re 5-0 in those games. They’re not as good without balance, going 11-12 with four or fewer double-digit scorers. Calvin has led the Raiders in scoring more than the rest of the team combined. He’s done it 17 times (counting one co-lead). Noel has been the top point-producer five times, A.J. Braun, Amari Davis and Finke twice each and Huibregtse once. … Noel is the HL’s leading rebounder in conference play with a 10.2 average. Overall, he’s third in the league at 8.6.

About PFW: The Mastodons were selected as the preseason co-favorites with Northern Kentucky, and they even had an edge in first-place votes (17-15). But that pick hasn’t aged well. They’ve lost four straight games, including a 63-50 home loss Friday to NKU. They went just 5 of 23 on 3′s and were out-rebounded by 10. They also lost by 32 at Detroit Mercy and dropped two other home games in the skid. … The early optimism was understandable since they shared the league title with Cleveland State last season and returned four starters along with the HL sixth man of the year. … Godfrey, a first-team all-league pick last season, has 1,928 career points and has moved into second on the school’s all-time scoring list behind John Konchar, who had 2,065 from 2014-19.

Next game: The Raiders finish the regular-season at Oakland at 7 p.m. Thursday and Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday. The league tourney is Feb. 28-March 7.