Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne: What you need to know about Thursday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 18.0

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 21.8

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 9.2

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 9.8

Keaton Norris 6-0 Fr. G 1.3

Probable PFW starters

Bobby Planutis 6-8 Sr. F 6.7

Ra Kpedi 6-9 Sr. F 13.2

Damian Chong Oui 5-8 Sr. G 9.3

Jarred Godfrey 6-5 Sr. G 18.0

Jalon Pipkins 6-4 Sr. G 13.7

About Wright State: The Raiders didn’t play Purdue Fort Wayne in the school’s first season in the Horizon League in 2020-21. But all 12 teams will face the other 11 twice this season. …. The Raiders’ five-game losing streak is their longest since ending 2014-15 with 10 straight losses… Holden is third in the league in scoring, and he’s been consistent, scoring between 17 and 25 points each game. His career high of 27 was set as a freshman at Toledo. He’s shooting 52.4% from the field, 81.6 from the foul line and has gone 5 of 7 on 3′s.… Basile is tied for fourth in the conference in scoring and is fourth in rebounding with an 8.3 average. He was the league’s first player of the week this year. He had 13 points and 13 rebounds against Lake Erie and then 37 points in a losing cause at Marshall. … The Raiders are shooting a league-best 78.2% on free throws.

About PFW: The Mastodons went 8-15 overall and 6-14 in the league last year, finishing 11th. They were picked ninth this season and haven’t had a winning record since going 18-14 and tying for third in the Summit League in 2018-19. But they were the only team in Indiana to make five straight postseason trips from 2014-18. … They went 1-2 in the Florida Gulf Coast Invitational last weekend. Godfrey, a third-team all-league pick last season, had 35 points in a 93-85 OT loss to Western Michigan in the tourney. He averaged 16.2 points last season. … The Mastodons have a 65-60 win over Austin Peay and a 78-49 loss to Minnesota. … They’re shooting a league-high 46.7% from the field after finishing fourth in the nation at 50.1% last season. … Through six games, PFW has played only nine players. … Junior guard Deonte Billups made the Summit League all-newcomer team in 2019-20.

Next game: The Raiders visit Cleveland State at 3 p.m. Saturday. They shared the regular-season title last season and split two games at the Nutter Center. The Raiders fell, 66-64, in the first meeting — the Vikings scoring on a fastbreak dunk with one second left — then rolled to an 85-49 win the next night.