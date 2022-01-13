Hamburger icon
Wright State at Robert Morris: What you need to know about tonight’s game

Wright State's Tim Finke (24) knocks the ball from North Carolina. State's Dereon Seabron (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Wright State's Tim Finke (24) knocks the ball from North Carolina. State's Dereon Seabron (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Credit: Ethan Hyman

By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
49 minutes ago

Who: Wright State (8-7, 5-1) at Robert Morris (2-13, 0-6)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV/Radio: ESPN+/980

Series: Wright State leads 4-0

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 117-56 in his sixth year at Wright State and 527-296 in his 27th year overall. Andrew Toole is 194-182 in 12 years at Robert Morris. He led the team to two NCAA bids as Northeast Conference champs but is 6-28 in two years in the Horizon League.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. C 7.4

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.5

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 20.0

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.4

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 13.9

Probable Robert Morris starters

Matt Mayers 6-8 Jr. F 5.6

Kahliel Spear 6-7 Sr. F 12.5

Enoch Cheeks 6-3 So. G 8.3

Kam Farris 6-3 So. G 10.0

Michael Green III 5-11 Jr. G 9.0

About Wright State: The Raiders are in fourth place in the league, but the race is tight. Cleveland State is 6-0, Oakland 5-0 and Detroit Mercy 3-0. … They’ve made some progress in the NET computer rankings, climbing to 268th after hovering in the 300s earlier this season. They finished 75th last season. … Basile is fourth in the league in scoring and second in rebounding (8.9) and blocks (1.5). Holden is third in scoring, trailing only Detroit’s Antoine Davis (23.6) and Oakland’s Jamal Cain (20.9). He’s also third in field-goal percentage (51.8%), sixth in minutes (34.8) and 10th in free-throw shooting (79.8%). … The Raiders are second in the league in field-goal shooting at 45.9%. They’re giving up the second-most points in the league at 74.2 per game, and they’re shooting only 29.2% on 3′s after hitting 37% last season.

Revolving door: Star guard Rasheem Dunn, a grad transfer from St. John’s who joined Robert Morris last April, left the program after starting 12 games this season. He was the team’s leading scorer with a 12.8 average. Two other part-time players also have transferred since the start of the season. Standout forward A.J. Bramah, who was averaging 21 points and 10.3 rebounds through 12 games in 2020-21, abruptly left the Colonials and announced in the offseason he was transferring to Arizona State. A week later, he opted to play for coach Steve Alford at Nevada, but he was dismissed after four games this season for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

About Robert Morris: The Colonials were picked 10th in the HL preseason poll. Their lone wins are against St. Francis of the Northeast Conference and DivisionIII Lancaster Bible College, but they’ve been competitive at home against some of the top league teams this month, losing to Purdue Fort Wayne by six, Cleveland State by one and Youngstown State by four. … They’ve gone 2-8 in home league games since becoming a new member last season, and all have been decided by six points or fewer with four going into overtime. … They’ve shot 50% or better in their last four games at the UPMC Events Center. They’re last in the league in scoring defense, giving up 77.5 points per game. Opponents are shooting a league-high 37.3% from 3. They’re also the second-weakest rebounding team, getting out-boarded by 3.3 per game.

Next game: The Raiders will play the second of four straight road games at Youngstown State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

About the Author

Doug Harris
