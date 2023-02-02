Wright State at Youngstown State: What to know about tonight’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Blake Sisley 6-9 So. F 2.7

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.8

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 7.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.6

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 19.1

Probable Youngstown State starters

Adrian Nelson 6-8 Sr. F 12.1

Malek Green 6-7 Sr. F 13.9

Bryce McBride 6-2 Sr. G 7.9

Brandon Rush 6-3 Sr. G 14.1

Dwayne Cohill 6-2 Sr. G 17.6

About Wright State: The Raiders are coming off comfortable wins against Milwaukee and Green Bay, recording their first 4-0 regular-season sweep of the Wisconsin teams since 2012-13. … They’ve dominated the lengthy series with Youngstown State but have only managed a two-game split the last three years and need to win on the road to go 1-1 again. … They’re the second-highest scoring team in the Horizon League at 80.0 per game and are first in the league and sixth nationally in field-goal shooting at 50.1%. … They haven’t been shooting free throws with much frequency, but they went 25 of 34 against Milwaukee (setting season highs in makes and attempts) and 14 of 18 against Green Bay last week. … Noel has scored a combined two points in his last two games, but the front-runner for HL newcomer of the year award is fourth in the league in rebounding at 8.3 per game.

About Youngstown State: The Penguins, picked fifth in the HL preseason poll, have won seven of their last eight games and are tied for first with Northern Kentucky, Milwaukee and Cleveland State. They’ve got the best NET rating in the league at 114 (Wright State is 224). … They’re the highest-scoring team in the league at 83.7. And their scoring margin of plus-11.0 per game also is first in the HL. … They’re second in the league and seventh nationally in field-goal shooting at 49.6%. … Cohill, a Dayton transfer, has gotten appreciably better since last season. He’s fourth in the league in scoring after averaging 14.9 points last season, and he’s shooting 54.7% from the field, 52.0 on 3′s and 86.7 on foul shots. His assists have jumped from 2.6 to 4.8 per game. The preseason first-team all-league pick scored 43 in an 88-77 win at Wright State on Dec. 4. Only Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick has had a higher scoring game in the league with 45.

Next game: The Raiders play at Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Saturday.