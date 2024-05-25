Wright State baseball: Raiders bounced from league tourney on home field

NKU can win its first title since joining the conference in 2016 by beating YSU at noon Saturday at Nischwitz Stadium. If the Penguins win, the two teams play again at 4 p.m. with an automatic NCAA tourney bid on the line.

The Raiders, whose season ends with a 32-24 record, had either won the crown or finished as runner-up in all but one season since 2013.

Fifth-year outfielder Ben Vore had three RBIs in the three games, giving him a school-record 75 for the year.

Mark Frankenburg (1989) and Jeff Mercer (2009) had shared the previous record with 74.

Fifth-year designated-hitter Julian Greenwell fell just short of becoming the eighth player in program history to hit at least .400.

He started the last game at .399 and went 2 of 5 at the plate, finishing with a .399 average.