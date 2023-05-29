Wright State baseball: Raiders draw host Indiana State in NCAA tournament

The Wright State baseball team was sent to the Indiana State regional for its third straight trip to the NCAA tournament.
The Raiders (39-21) earned their bid by winning the Horizon League tourney, while the Sycamores (42-15) were awarded one of the tourney’s 16 seeds after going 24-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The other two teams in the regional are North Carolina (35-22) and Iowa (42-14).
The Tar Heels will be making their 35th trip to the NCAAs and sixth in a row — despite going .500 in the ACC — and will face the Hawkeyes, who are two wins shy of a program record.
The games dates and times have yet to be announced but likely will be Friday through Sunday.
