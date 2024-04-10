Wright State baseball: Raiders relish testing themselves against Ohio State

Previous OSU coach Greg Beals, a Springfield native, agreed to host the Raiders for single games in 2019 and ‘22, and, thanks to Sogard’s perseverance, put them on the schedule for a two-game series in 2023, including a visit to Nischwitz Stadum.

When new coach Bill Mosiello took over last season, he kept that two-game commitment and signed on for two more this spring.

“I think I annoyed them enough to where they finally wanted to play,” said Sogard, who is in his sixth year.

“Credit to them. They’re willing to play twice. They’re also willing to travel to us, which I respect a lot. Sometimes those bigger schools say, ‘Yeah, I’ll play you, but you have to come to our place.’”

The Raiders improved to 5-8 all-time against the Buckeyes since the first meeting in 1995, beating them twice last year.

They’ll play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bill Davis Stadium and will meet again at Wright State at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.

The Raiders are 18-14 this year after a wild 22-21 loss to Miami on Tuesday in the Nuxhall Classic. Wright State’s Sammy Sass cracked four home runs in the loss.

The Buckeyes are 14-14 after a win over Bowling Green on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the way they’ve wanted to schedule twice a year. They feel like it’s good for Ohio baseball, and I agree,” Sogard said.

“Our guys, the way they’re wired, get juiced up for every game. But a lot of our guys kind of have a chip-on-their-shoulder mindset. I know a lot of them are Ohio kids and probably grew up Ohio State fans, so there’s maybe a little more (motivation).”

The Raiders and Buckeyes split two games in the 2016 NCAA tourney at Louisville.

Wright State advanced to the regional final against the host Cardinals before being eliminated.

“Of course, there’s going to be emotion involved, but our job is to try to eliminate that and really just play against the baseball. We have to do our job in taking care of the ball, attacking the strike zone and being competitive in our at-bats,” Sogard said.

“Obviously, it’s easier said than done, but that’s our focus. We always say it’s up to us how we operate. And it doesn’t matter necessarily the name on the other uniform.”

While those upcoming games are enticing, the Raiders can’t lose sight of Horizon League business.

They’re in second at 8-4 after a home sweep of Youngstown State last weekend.

Senior firstbaseman Jay Luikart is second in the league in homers (11) and RBIs (45) and fourth in hitting (.376), helping the Raiders to a .314 team batting average.

They’re close to full strength again with star center fielder Andrew Patrick returning last week after missing 22 games with a broken thumb.

The Raiders have won the last five HL regular-season crowns and last three tourney titles,

Northern Kentucky, which leads the league with a .315 team average, is in first at 20-11, 10-2.

Oakland, the only team to beat the Raiders in a series this season, is 15-16, 7-5.

“The transfer portal has helped teams that in the past have struggled. It really has leveled out the playing field,” Sogard said.

“(The Norse) returned almost their whole team. They’re like us — a very good offensive club. They’ve added some guys who can pitch. It really doesn’t shock me at all that they’re playing the way they are.”