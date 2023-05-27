Wright State baseball: Raiders stay alive in tourney with comeback win

They had just four players with multi-hit games in the first three outings but four alone in the win over Oakland (29-30): Luikart (3-for-6), Patrick (3-for-6), Gehrig Anglin (3-for-5) and Patrick Fultz (2-for-4).

The Raiders, who have won the last five HL regular-season titles, were in dire shape midway through their first game Saturday, falling behind, 6-3, in the fifth inning.

But they put two on for Luikart in the sixth, and he ripped a triple to left-center, scoring both runners.

Anglin tied it with a sacrifice fly.

They then loaded the bases for Boston Smith, who took a walk on four pitches for a 7-6 lead.

In the seventh, Patrick scored from second on a two-out wild pitch to make it 8-6.

But the Gizzlies (29-30), looking for their first tourney title, tied it, 8-8, in the bottom of the seventh with the help of a couple of Raider miscues.

A passed ball put a runner in scoring position and led to a run. And Smith, the left-fielder, misplayed a soft liner that turned into an RBI triple.

But Patrick saved the day — and the season — and took a jubilant trip around the basepaths when he did.