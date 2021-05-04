Wright State basketball adding transfer with local roots

Wright State basketball is set to add another player for the 2021-22 season.
The school announced Riley Voss, a Cincinnati Moeller grad, will transfer back to Southwest Ohio after graduating from Cornell this spring.
“We are excited to add Riley as a versatile player who is highly skilled. We feel he is a perfect fit for our culture,” Wright State coach Scott Nagy said in a release.
The Big Red were sidelined (along with the rest of the Ivy League) by the COVID-19 pandemic last season, but Voss was a starter in 15 of 26 games in the previous season.
The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a junior2.2 points per game as a sophomore.
He was a first-team All-GCL South pick in 2017 and shared Player of the Year honors after finishing second in the league in rebounds and assists, fourth in steals and fifth in blocks.
Voss, who is set to graduate from Cornell with a degree in economics, will join a Raiders squad that shared the Horizon League championship last season while going 18-6 overall.