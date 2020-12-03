Wright State basketball: ‘Bizarre’ preseason behind them, Raiders set to finally open campaign

They’re the overwhelming pick to repeat as Horizon League champions behind preseason player of the year Loudon Love and a dynamic supporting cast.

But seven of the 12 players have missed time beacuse of the virus, and the five who haven’t had it just came out of a 14-day quarantine themselves, which essentially means being confined to their campus quarters. They rejoined the team Tuesday.

“The guys who have been out aren’t going to be in great shape. And timing and shooting will be a factor,” Nagy said. “We’re not going to use that as an excuse, but they’re also not going to be fully ready to go.”

Coaches often feel rushed going into a season, and it’s been no different for Nagy — even though the Dec. 3 opener is the latest start for the Raiders in 30 years. Last year, their first game was Nov. 5.

He’s concerned he hasn’t had enough time to address everything the Raiders might encounter.

“What we really haven’t been able to do — and it would’ve all been done during this time — is just end-of-game preparation. Like, the end of the shot clock and what do you do with five seconds left? We’ve not been able to do anything like that,” he said.

“That’s the stuff we’re going to have to do on the fly. I’m not a big timeout guy, but we’ll probably use them a little more in those cases.”

He’s been forced to improvise just to install a game plan.

“We did a scouting report over Zoom,” he said. “We’re doing things we’ve never done before. I would say, to this point, it’s still a little bizarre.”

Playing at the Nutter Center under virus protocols will seem foreign, too. No fans will be allowed at least through December — not even family members — and the seats on the bench will be spaced for social distancing.

Nagy and the coaches also will be masked-up.

“I don’t think anybody likes that,” Nagy said of the lack of crowds. “You play because you love to play, but it’s fun to play in front of people, too.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Marshall at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN3, ESPN+, 106.5