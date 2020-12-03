Wright State basketball: ‘Bizarre’ preseason behind them, Raiders set to finally open campaign

FAIRBORN -- Wright State’s veteran players are accustomed to the intensity coach Scott Nagy brings to a game, but the newcomers may want to brace for a rise in the decibel level during Thursday’s opener against Marshall.
Preseason for the Raiders has been so disrupted by COVID-19 that they’ve seldom had their full squad together, meaning they haven’t even scrimmaged enough to get a sense of the no-nonsense Nagy.
“For some guys — when you’ve been out two weeks and haven’t had someone getting after you and demanding things of you — sometimes that’s a shock,” Nagy said. “Just to have somebody yelling at you and asking you to do things the way you’re supposed to do them, we just don’t have a lot of that time.
“Some of these guys aren’t used to how I am in a game. It’s going to be interesting to see how the players respond.”
Though some may need an adjustment period, the Raiders are expected to do just fine — even with point guard Trey Calvin and wing Tim Finke being first-time starters.
They’re the overwhelming pick to repeat as Horizon League champions behind preseason player of the year Loudon Love and a dynamic supporting cast.
But seven of the 12 players have missed time beacuse of the virus, and the five who haven’t had it just came out of a 14-day quarantine themselves, which essentially means being confined to their campus quarters. They rejoined the team Tuesday.
“The guys who have been out aren’t going to be in great shape. And timing and shooting will be a factor,” Nagy said. “We’re not going to use that as an excuse, but they’re also not going to be fully ready to go.”
Coaches often feel rushed going into a season, and it’s been no different for Nagy — even though the Dec. 3 opener is the latest start for the Raiders in 30 years. Last year, their first game was Nov. 5.
He’s concerned he hasn’t had enough time to address everything the Raiders might encounter.
“What we really haven’t been able to do — and it would’ve all been done during this time — is just end-of-game preparation. Like, the end of the shot clock and what do you do with five seconds left? We’ve not been able to do anything like that,” he said.
“That’s the stuff we’re going to have to do on the fly. I’m not a big timeout guy, but we’ll probably use them a little more in those cases.”
He’s been forced to improvise just to install a game plan.
“We did a scouting report over Zoom,” he said. “We’re doing things we’ve never done before. I would say, to this point, it’s still a little bizarre.”
Playing at the Nutter Center under virus protocols will seem foreign, too. No fans will be allowed at least through December — not even family members — and the seats on the bench will be spaced for social distancing.
Nagy and the coaches also will be masked-up.
“I don’t think anybody likes that,” Nagy said of the lack of crowds. “You play because you love to play, but it’s fun to play in front of people, too.”
THURSDAY’S GAME
Marshall at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN3, ESPN+, 106.5