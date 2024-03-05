Wright State basketball: Braun staying in comfort zone, making most of opportunities

The 6-foot-9 junior is leading the nation in field-goal shooting at 69.7%. He’s also on pace to set a Horizon League single-season record, topping the 66.4% mark of Milwaukee’s Brett Prahl in 2016-17.

“A couple people have told me about that (record), but I try not to think about it too much — don’t worry about records or accolades or whatever. Just keep playing and doing my thing for my team,” he said.

He’s averaging 11.8 points, one of five Raiders in double figures. He’s also second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game and first in blocks with 34.

Asked to describe his game, he said: “I think I can score really well inside, rebound well, block shots. I feel like I can pass pretty good, too. I can do a little bit of everything.”

Braun is shooting 62.7% for his career, just behind Prahl’s 63.8% from 2014-17.

He’s going to obliterate the Wright State single-season record of Mike Nahar, who shot 64.2% in 1992-93.

Gary Monroe holds the program career record, hitting 62.5% from 1981-83.

“That’s why we try to throw it in,” said Nagy, whose team has a Horizon League quarterfinal home game against Northern Kentucky at 8 p.m. Thursday.

“I don’t know what the stats are, but we’re probably in the top ten in the country in throwing the ball in, and he’s a big reason why. I mean, you shoot that percentage, we’re going to throw it to you.”

The Fenwick High School product (he grew up in Springboro) is such an asset because he doesn’t monopolize the ball. He’s taken only the fifth-most shots on the team at 7.4 per game.

“We throw it in, but we also try to kick it back out because me and Brandon (Noel) get double-teamed a good amount,” Braun said.

“Obviously, we try to score first ourselves, but we also try to find other guys on the perimeter because we have a lot of good shooters.”

Braun isn’t a leaper, and he’s not overpowering. But he’s developed a skill for scoring in traffic through constant repetitions on the practice court.

“He’s in the gym all the time, working on layups and all types of crazy shots,” teammate Trey Calvin said.

“Sometimes he shoots it in a game, and I’m like, ‘Whoa,’” Calvin added, scrunching his nose. “Then it goes in, and I say, ‘Alright!” I think that just speaks to how much he’s in the gym.”

The Raiders’ versatile attack is the prime reason they’ve got a legitimate shot at winning the league tourney and earning an NCAA bid.

Braun was a freshman starter when they accomplished that feat two years ago.

“I feel like if we’re in the right mindset, it’s hard to beat us,” he said.

“If we could get back there (to the semifinals in Indianapolis), we could use that experience to our advantage and surprise some people. That’s the goal we’re aiming for.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410