Wright State basketball: Calvin fits what Raiders need at point guard

But coach Scott Nagy stuck with him, and that decision paid off.

Calvin hit 4 of 5 shots, including 2 of 3 on 3′s, and dished out four of his seven assists in a 10-point second half in a 92-81 victory.

“If it was last year, and I went 0 for 7 in the first half, I would have folded in the second half,” Calvin admitted. “But the coaches tell me to shoot it. My teammates tell me to shoot it. They keep my confidence up.

“I went into the second half with a short-term memory and got some shots up, and, thankfully, they went in.”

Loudon Love, the two-time Horizon League Player of the Year, noticed Calvin going through that cold spell and was one of those teammates trying to keep his spirits up.

“He works really hard on everything — finishing, ball-handling, shooting, all those things,” Love said. “When he doesn’t see it fall, we’ve got to be there to encourage him. That’s what we did, and he answered very well.”

Actually, Calvin, who is averaging 9.9 points, would be asset for the Raiders even without scoring. He’s a top-notch defender and has racked up 81 assists, 20 more than the next-highest total.

He has the fourth-best assist-turnover ratio in the league with 2.4 assists for every miscue.

“That’s what I want him doing, running our team and getting shots for other guys,” said Nagy, whose team hosts Milwaukee in the tourney quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Told Calvin has almost as many steals (29) as turnovers (34), Nagy said: “Any coach would be happy with that.”

The 6-foot Chicagoan probably had the most pressure coming into the season. He was an unproven commodity replacing an all-league point guard in Cole Gentry, a three-year starter.

While he wasn’t an explosive athlete, Gentry was a solid decision-maker and averaged 10.8 points while shooting 45.7% from the field, 40.3 on 3′s and 84.6 on foul shots.

Calvin isn’t at Gentry’s level as a shooter, but he’s improved since last year from the field (31.3% to 35.1) and on foul shots (63.6 to 79.5). He’s also a far better defender.

Love, who made the league’s all-defensive team along with teammate Tim Finke in a vote of the conference coaches, thought Calvin deserved the same honor.

“The way Trey is around the perimeter, just great getting through ball screens, I thought the coaches would recognize that more,” Love said.

Calvin has shown he’s content not being in the spotlight. Though players have been made available for Zoom interviews after games and during the week, he’s somehow gotten out of that duty all season.

But while he may be on the quiet side, he carries himself with an inner strength.

Asked where he’s improved the most this year, he responded: “I’d say emotionally.”

He added: “Last year, if I missed a shot, I’d go into my own world. Of if I was playing bad, I’d go into my own world. But this year, I think I made a jump in that area. If I’m playing bad, I just turn to my teammates and pass them the ball.”

Well, not always. Sometimes, when that confidence kicks in, he’ll keep shooting until they fall.

The Raiders are fine with whatever he decides.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Milwaukee at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 106.5