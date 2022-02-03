Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State basketball game moved to Friday night

Wright State's men's basketball team huddles before facing UIC at the Nutter Center on Jan. 6, 2022. The Raiders face UIC on the road Saturday. Jessica Roberts/WSU Athletics

caption arrowCaption
Wright State's men's basketball team huddles before facing UIC at the Nutter Center on Jan. 6, 2022. The Raiders face UIC on the road Saturday. Jessica Roberts/WSU Athletics

Sports
By John Boyle
7 minutes ago

Wright State’s men’s basketball game against Detroit Mercy, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday

at the Nutter Center.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game will be able to use those tickets Friday night.

Wright State’s scheduled game vs. Oakland on Saturday night will remain as scheduled as a 7 p.m. start.

The Oakland-NKU game slated for THursday night also was moved to Friday night.

The Raiders are 12-10 overall and 9-4 in the Horizon League. Detroit Mercy is 8-10, 5-3 and Oakland is 16-5, 9-1.

In Other News
1
Burrow on conversation with 7-time champ Brady: ‘You try to emulate a...
2
Dayton hands VCU most lopsided loss in 19 years
3
Bengals unveil uniform combination for Super Bowl LVI
4
No flip of the switch for Bengals’ defense
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter’s Hicks getting acclimated to new...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top