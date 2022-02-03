Wright State basketball game moved to Friday night

Wright State’s men’s basketball game against Detroit Mercy, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday
at the Nutter Center.
Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game will be able to use those tickets Friday night.
Wright State’s scheduled game vs. Oakland on Saturday night will remain as scheduled as a 7 p.m. start.
The Oakland-NKU game slated for THursday night also was moved to Friday night.
The Raiders are 12-10 overall and 9-4 in the Horizon League. Detroit Mercy is 8-10, 5-3 and Oakland is 16-5, 9-1.
